Miners unearth pink diamond believed to be largest seen in 300 years

  • July 28 2022 07:00:00

Miners unearth pink diamond believed to be largest seen in 300 years

SYDNEY
Miners unearth pink diamond believed to be largest seen in 300 years

Miners in Angola have unearthed a rare pure pink diamond that is believed to be the largest found in 300 years, the Australian site operator announced on July 26.

A 170 carat pink diamond, dubbed The Lulo Rose, was discovered at Lulo mine in the country’s diamond-rich northeast and is among the largest pink diamonds ever found, the Lucapa Diamond Company said in a statement to investors.

The “historic” find of the Type IIa diamond, one of the rarest and purest forms of natural stones, was welcomed by the Angolan government, which is also a partner in the mine.

“This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to showcase Angola as an important player on the world stage,” Angola’s Mineral Resources Minister Diamantino Azevedo said.

The diamond will be sold at international tender, likely at a dazzling price.

Although The Lulo Rose would have to be cut and polished to realize its true value, in a process that can see a stone lose 50 percent of its weight, similar pink diamonds have sold for record-breaking prices.

The 59.6 carat Pink Star was sold at a Hong Kong auction in 2017 for 71.2 million US dollars. It remains the most expensive diamond ever sold.

 

SPORTS Ukrainian club knocks Fenerbahçe out of Champions League

Ukrainian club knocks Fenerbahçe out of Champions League
MOST POPULAR

  1. Don Quixote to host guest dancer

    Don Quixote to host guest dancer

  2. Another woman ‘fell to death’ in seven months

    Another woman ‘fell to death’ in seven months

  3. Couple makes bicycles their bridal vehicles

    Couple makes bicycles their bridal vehicles

  4. Pro-Sadr protesters storm Iraqi parliament in fortified Green Zone

    Pro-Sadr protesters storm Iraqi parliament in fortified Green Zone

  5. Macron hosts Saudi crown prince despite rights outrage

    Macron hosts Saudi crown prince despite rights outrage
Recommended
Venice serves up film festival stars

Venice serves up film festival stars
Longlist for Booker literary prize spans the ages

Longlist for Booker literary prize spans the ages
Buzz Aldrin’s Apollo 11 jacket sold for $2.7 mn

Buzz Aldrin’s Apollo 11 jacket sold for $2.7 mn
Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case

Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case
Institute classifies cats as alien invasive species

Institute classifies cats as alien invasive species
‘Goodfellas’ actor Paul Sorvino dies

‘Goodfellas’ actor Paul Sorvino dies
WORLD Macron hosts Saudi crown prince despite rights outrage

Macron hosts Saudi crown prince despite rights outrage

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks in Paris on Thursday, defying criticism that the invitation is deeply inappropriate barely four years after the murder by Saudi agents of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

ECONOMY Ford Otosan, Tofaş to suspend production next month

Ford Otosan, Tofaş to suspend production next month

Carmakers Ford Otosan and Tofaş will suspend production next month to carry out maintenance work and due to annual vacation at their plants, the companies have announced.
SPORTS Ukrainian club knocks Fenerbahçe out of Champions League

Ukrainian club knocks Fenerbahçe out of Champions League

Fenerbahçe fans will have to wait for another year to hear the Champions League anthem at the Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium after their team was knocked out of the top European club event with a 2-1 loss at home to Dynamo Kiev on July 27.