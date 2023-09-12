Miners’ choir to perform in quake zone

Ali Rıza Akbulut - ISTANBUL

Miners from the northern province of Zonguldak, who had voluntarily participated in the rescue efforts in the devastating Feb. 6 quakes, are now heading to the quake zone once again to perform with a choir they established.

The miners who rushed to the quake zone after the catastrophic earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş saved countless people under the rubble by establishing "life corridors" with a method they themselves invented.

The group is now planning to visit the region once again, this time to boost the morale of earthquake survivors with the help of music.

The miners' choir will give a concert at the opening of the prefabricated village in Hatay’s Samandağ district on Sept. 16, built under the leadership of the Confederation of Black Sea Civil Society Organizations (KASTOB).

“After we got the news about the earthquake, we went to Kahramanmaraş and helped in the search and rescue efforts for a week. We witnessed very painful moments. We want to entertain the survivors with our concert,” said Dursun Nazlı, the head of the Mining Choir Association.