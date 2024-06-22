Millions return from Eid holiday, causing traffic jams

ISTANBUL

Millions who spent the extended Eid al-Adha holiday in touristic areas have begun their return to their home cities, leading to significant traffic congestion, particularly on roads heading back to Istanbul.

The Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha typically lasts four days, but this year, the government extended the holiday to nine days, prompting many to travel to beachside destinations.

As vacationers who spent their holidays in the Thrace region started to return, Tekirdağ saw vehicle congestion on routes leading to Istanbul beginning June 20 afternoon.

Traffic bottlenecks were notably severe at the city's Çorlu intersection in Marmaraereğlisi district near Istanbul's Silivri district.

To manage the traffic flow, police and gendarmerie teams implemented measures at key points, advising drivers to exercise caution. Authorities predict the return traffic to Istanbul will persist until late June 23.

In Bodrum, a major tourism hub in the southwestern city of Muğla, around 250,000 vehicles entered during the nine-day holiday, swelling the city's population from its usual 200,000 to nearly 1 million.

Hotel occupancy rates soared to around 95 percent, with beaches inundated with vacationers. Significant vehicle queues were observed as holidaymakers exited the city, with 30,000 vehicles leaving between June 20 alone.

Gendarmerie and police teams were stationed at intersections to alleviate the traffic.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported on June 21 that 49 individuals have died in traffic accidents nationwide since the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Between June 15 and 20, more than 7,600 people were injured in road accidents, Yerlikaya disclosed in a social media post. The country witnessed 668 accidents on June 20 alone, resulting in 13 fatalities.

Yerlikaya highlighted the ongoing efforts to enforce speed regulations, noting that radar checks have been in operation around the clock throughout the holiday period.

The extensive operation involved inspecting around 414,776 vehicles, with nearly 23,000 subjected to speed and radar checks and over 39,000 facing other forms of scrutiny.