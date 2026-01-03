Venezuela's allies condemn US attack

CARACAS

Government supporters display posters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, right, and former President Hugo Chávez in downtown Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday.

Venezuela's neighbours and allies of its President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday condemned a large scale U.S. strike on the South American country, as Spain offered to mediate for a peaceful settlement.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier that U.S. forces had captured Maduro and flown him and his wife out of the country.

The Venezuelan government decried what it termed a "extremely serious military aggression" by Washington and declared a state of emergency as several leaders allied with Caracas denounced the U.S. action.

Iran

Iran, which has close links with oil-rich Venezuela, said it "strongly condemns the U.S. military attack on Venezuela and a flagrant violation of the country's national sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro called it an "assault on the sovereignty" of Latin America which would lead to a humanitarian crisis.

Colombia is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council this year and leftist leader Petro called for the body to meet "immediately."

Cuba

Cuba, a traditional regional ally, denounced what it called "state terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people" according to a statement by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who urged a "response from the international community" following a "criminal attack" on Caracas.

Russia

Russia condemned the U.S. military action as "an act of armed aggression against Venezuela."

"This is deeply concerning and condemnable," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. "The pretexts used to justify such actions are untenable. Ideological hostility has triumphed over businesslike pragmatism," it added.

Spain

Spain offered to mediate in the crisis in an attempt to broker a negotiated and peaceful solution.

"Spain calls for de-escalation and restraint," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding it was "ready to help in the search for a democratic, negotiated, and peaceful solution for the country,"

Germany

Germany's foreign ministry told AFP that "we are monitoring the situation in Venezuela very closely and following the latest reports with great concern. The foreign ministry is in close contact with the embassy in Caracas."

Berlin added that the government's crisis team was in session and "we are coordinating closely with our partners."

Italy

The office of Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, said she was "closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela, remaining in constant contact with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, also in order to gather information about our fellow citizens."

U.S. Democratic senators

U.S. senator Brian Schatz, a Democrat, said on X: "We have no vital national interests in Venezuela to justify war. We should have learned not to stumble into another stupid adventure by now."

Fellow Democrat senator Ruben Gallego said on X: "This war is illegal, it's embarrassing that we went from the world cop to the world bully in less than one year. There is no reason for us to be at war with Venezuela."

Former Bolivian leader Morales

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales, a close Caracas ally, said on X he "forcefully rejected" the U.S. "bombardment."