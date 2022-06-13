‘Milk bath’ man wins compensation lawsuit

KONYA

A man, whose video posted on social media two years ago showed him allegedly taking a bath in a cauldron of milk at a factory he worked at, has won a compensation lawsuit.

Emre Sayar, the man seen in the video taking the milk bath, and Uğur Turgut, who shared the footage on his TikTok account, were arrested after the incident in 2020.

After the video went viral on social media, officials visited the facility. Following the inspection, all products at the plant were destroyed and the company’s license was revoked.

Sayar and Uğur were first taken into custody and then arrested. They were later released on bail to stand trial.

The two men faced up to 15 years in prison. The prosecutor in the case said that the material in the cauldron was not milk but hot water and milk remnants. The court acquitted Sayar and Uğur in October 2021.

Following the court ruling, Sayar sued the state treasury, demanding a total of 120,000 Turkish Liras in compensation for pecuniary and non-pecuniary damages.

Sayar won the case but the court in Konya ordered that he should only be paid 1,150 liras in compensation.

Sayar is now preparing to challenge the court’s decision, saying he deserves more.

“I spent 6 days in prison, but I was innocent. People knew me because of the videos. I could not find a job, but recently I just managed to get one. I am struggling to get my life back. That’s why I filed a lawsuit for compensation, but it did not end up as well as I had expected. My life has been shattered,” Sayar said.