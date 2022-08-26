Military expo opened to commemorate Great Offensive

  • August 26 2022 07:00:00

AFYONKARAHİSAR
Within the scope of the 100th anniversary of the Great Offensive, Turkish armed forces have opened an exhibition in the Aegean province of Afyonkarahisar.

“We are proud to host such an event,” said Kübra Güran Yiğitbaşı, the governor of Afyonkarahisar.

The governor made a call to all the citizens to visit the most comprehensive military expo.

The governor also announced that a march will take place in the city to commemorate the Great Offensive.

The Great Offensive was the largest and final military operation of the Turkish War of Independence, fought between the Turkish Armed Forces loyal to the government of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and the Kingdom of Greece, ending the Greco-Turkish War.

The offensive began on Aug. 26, 1922, with the Battle of Dumlupınar. The Turks amassed around 98,000 men, the largest number since the beginning of the war, to begin the offensive against the Greek army of approximately 130,000 men. From Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, the front moved a distance of 300 kilometers as the Greek troops retreated.

The Turkish troops reached the sea on Sept. 9 with the capture of the western province of İzmir. The operation ended on Sept. 18, 1922, with the capture of the northwestern province of Balıkesir’s Erdek district and the northwestern province of Çanakkale’s Biga district.

