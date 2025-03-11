Militants hold 450 train passengers hostage in Pakistan

Militants hold 450 train passengers hostage in Pakistan

BALOCHISTAN
Militants hold 450 train passengers hostage in Pakistan

Armed militants took more than 450 train passengers hostage and wounded the train driver in an attack on Tuesday in Pakistan's volatile southwestern Balochistan province, officials said.

In a statement claiming the the assault, the Baloch liberation Army (BLA) said gunmen bombed the railway track and took control of the train in remote Sibi district.

"Over 450 passengers onboard are being held hostage by gunmen," Muhammad Kashif, a senior railway government official in Quetta, the capital of the province, told AFP.

A senior police official from the area bordering Sibi, who asked not be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said that "the train remains stuck just before a tunnel surrounded by mountains".

The area where the train is halted is a mountainous region making it easier for militants to have hideouts and plan attacks.

An emergency has been imposed in the surrounding hospitals according to a senior police official.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

    Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

  2. Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

    Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

  3. Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

    Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

  4. Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

    Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

  5. CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster

    CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster
Recommended
Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland votes under shadow of Trump
Syria forges new path for unity, integration with landmark Damascus-SDF deal

Syria forges new path for unity, integration with landmark Damascus-SDF deal
Ex-Philippine President Duterte boards plane for The Hague

Ex-Philippine President Duterte boards plane for The Hague
Uganda army deploys troops to South Sudan capital

Uganda army deploys troops to South Sudan capital
EU chief calls for defense surge

EU chief calls for defense 'surge'
Search ends for missing crew member after North Sea collision

Search ends for missing crew member after North Sea collision
WORLD Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland began voting Tuesday in legislative elections which could yield a timeline for independence for the Danish self-governing territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

ECONOMY Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would double incoming steel and aluminum tariffs on Canadian imports from 25 percent to 50 percent, adding that these would take effect "tomorrow morning."

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿