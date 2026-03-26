Miley Cyrus celebrates 20 years of ‘Hannah Montana’

LOS ANGELES

Miley Cyrus returned to her Disney Channel roots March 23, celebrating two decades since the premiere of Hannah Montana, the show that launched her career. Sporting the signature blonde hair and bangs of her character Miley Stewart, Cyrus attended the premiere of the “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” alongside fellow cast members.

The 33-year-old singer said the milestone allowed her to view the character and series from “a new perspective.” Cyrus started the show at age 13, playing a middle-schooler balancing an ordinary life with her secret identity as a pop star. “Getting to be on the outside now, being grown and a part of it in a way I couldn’t when I was in the middle of it, now it’s just a celebration,” she said.

The anniversary special, available on Disney+ and Hulu, features live performances, archival footage, and an interview conducted by podcast host Alex Cooper. The program highlights Cyrus’ musical journey while honoring the show’s legacy and the fans who supported it from the beginning.

Addressing the premiere audience, Cyrus praised both the cast and fans: “Without you all, this show would have never been what it is, and I love saying what it is, not what it was,” she said. “Tonight isn’t about looking back, but about what it means to us still.”

Other cast members also reflected on the show’s legacy. Jason Earles, who played Miley’s brother Jackson, noted the dated references, such as flip phones, highlighting the passage of time. Cody Linley, who played Miley’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Jake Ryan, recalled the impact of portraying a teen heartthrob and the pressures of being an idol for young fans.

Country singer Lainey Wilson, who performed as a “Hannah Montana” impersonator early in her career, also attended. She shared memories of performing at birthday parties, fairs, and festivals during her school years while emulating the character.

The event underscored the lasting cultural influence of “Hannah Montana” and Cyrus’ evolution from a teen star to an internationally recognized pop icon, celebrating two decades of music, performance, and fandom.