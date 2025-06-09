Milei renews attacks on Spanish PM during Madrid visit

MADRID

Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei renewed his expletive-laden criticism of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, calling him a "crook" during a visit to Madrid for an economic forum.

The speech marked the latest escalation in tensions between the two leaders, who clashed last year when Milei suggested Sanchez's wife was "corrupt," prompting Madrid to recall its ambassador from Buenos Aires.

Milei spoke on the night of June 8 at the Madrid Economic Forum, a libertarian gathering.

As rock music played and some attendees shouted insults aimed at Sanchez, Milei gestured energetically and took a swipe at the Spanish leader.

"If you want to rough up the local crook too, I've got no problem with it," Milei said, referring to Sanchez.

Later in his speech, which focused on defending his administration's economic policies, Milei responded to audience members who yelled out, "We need you here!"

"I will always be on your side when it comes to opposing the socialists," he said, followed by an expletive referring to Sanchez's party, to thunderous applause.

Spanish officials had not commented on Milei's remarks as of late Sunday evening.

The comments came hours after tens of thousands of people rallied in Madrid in a demonstration organized by opposition parties, accusing Sanchez's government of corruption.

Sanchez's wife, brother, and a former top aide are all under investigation in separate graft cases. Sanchez has dismissed the probes as part of a right-wing "smear campaign" aimed at destabilizing his government.

Milei, a right-wing libertarian who took office in December 2023, has pledged to overhaul Argentina's struggling economy through deep spending cuts and deregulation.

Although his government posted the country's first budget surplus in over a decade last year, inflation, job losses, and declining consumer spending have sparked public concern.

Milei arrived in Madrid on Saturday from Rome, where he met with Pope Leo XIV. The visit is part of a 10-day tour of Europe and Israel.

He also met with Santiago Abascal, leader of Spain's far-right Vox party, but is not scheduled to meet with Sanchez.