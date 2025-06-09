Milei renews attacks on Spanish PM during Madrid visit

Milei renews attacks on Spanish PM during Madrid visit

MADRID
Milei renews attacks on Spanish PM during Madrid visit

Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei renewed his expletive-laden criticism of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, calling him a "crook" during a visit to Madrid for an economic forum.

The speech marked the latest escalation in tensions between the two leaders, who clashed last year when Milei suggested Sanchez's wife was "corrupt," prompting Madrid to recall its ambassador from Buenos Aires.

Milei spoke on the night of June 8 at the Madrid Economic Forum, a libertarian gathering.

As rock music played and some attendees shouted insults aimed at Sanchez, Milei gestured energetically and took a swipe at the Spanish leader.

"If you want to rough up the local crook too, I've got no problem with it," Milei said, referring to Sanchez.

Later in his speech, which focused on defending his administration's economic policies, Milei responded to audience members who yelled out, "We need you here!"

"I will always be on your side when it comes to opposing the socialists," he said, followed by an expletive referring to Sanchez's party, to thunderous applause.

Spanish officials had not commented on Milei's remarks as of late Sunday evening.

The comments came hours after tens of thousands of people rallied in Madrid in a demonstration organized by opposition parties, accusing Sanchez's government of corruption.

Sanchez's wife, brother, and a former top aide are all under investigation in separate graft cases. Sanchez has dismissed the probes as part of a right-wing "smear campaign" aimed at destabilizing his government.

Milei, a right-wing libertarian who took office in December 2023, has pledged to overhaul Argentina's struggling economy through deep spending cuts and deregulation.

Although his government posted the country's first budget surplus in over a decade last year, inflation, job losses, and declining consumer spending have sparked public concern.

Milei arrived in Madrid on Saturday from Rome, where he met with Pope Leo XIV. The visit is part of a 10-day tour of Europe and Israel.

He also met with Santiago Abascal, leader of Spain's far-right Vox party, but is not scheduled to meet with Sanchez.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers
LATEST NEWS

  1. Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

    Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

  2. BioNTech founders receive German National Prize

    BioNTech founders receive German National Prize

  3. Number of Turks granted German citizenship doubles: Data

    Number of Turks granted German citizenship doubles: Data

  4. Abbas tells Macron supports demilitarization of Hamas

    Abbas tells Macron supports demilitarization of Hamas

  5. Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report

    Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report
Recommended
Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report

Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report
Over 50 percent of motorists have positive view of EVs: Report

Over 50 percent of motorists have positive view of EVs: Report
Ministry seek ways to protect industry from earthquakes

Ministry seek ways to protect industry from earthquakes
Export climate for manufacturers improves slightly

Export climate for manufacturers improves slightly
Chipmaker Qualcomm to buy Alphawave for $2.4 billion

Chipmaker Qualcomm to buy Alphawave for $2.4 billion
UK unemployment rises to near four-year high of 4.6 percent

UK unemployment rises to near four-year high of 4.6 percent
S Korea in final stages to sign major tank deal with Poland

S Korea in 'final stages' to sign major tank deal with Poland
WORLD Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

Canada, jointly with Australia, New Zealand, Norway, and the U.K., issued sanctions and other measures on Tuesday against two far-right Israeli Cabinet ministers "for inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank."

ECONOMY Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report

Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report

The impact of the agricultural frost that hit several provinces in April is likely to last for three years and affect 1 million workers, according to a preliminary report by a parliamentary commission.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿