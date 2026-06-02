Migratory beekeepers launch honey season on Yozgat plateau

YOZGAT

Renowned as a premier destination for apiculture due to its unique geographical layout and rich floral diversity, the central province of Yozgat has officially welcomed migratory beekeepers to the Bozok Plateau for the start of the annual honey production season.

Following the seasonal rejuvenation of nature and the subsequent blooming of highland flora, apiarists have strategically positioned their hives across the high-altitude plateau, dedicating the vast majority of their days to the meticulous maintenance of both their colonies and hives.

Dressed in specialized protective gear, the producers navigate through rows of carefully arranged hives, systematically inspecting the honeycombs.

Living a nomadic lifestyle hundreds of kilometers away from their hometowns, these dedicated beekeepers sustain a round-the-clock vigil in temporary tents pitched on-site, striving to ensure their intensive labor yields the highest possible return.

Migratory beekeepers, primarily hailing from the northern province of Ordu and various other provinces, typically arrive in May and remain stationed in Yozgat until September.

Necat Özkan, a 58-year-old veteran beekeeper from Ordu, said that they overwintered their colonies in the western city of Aydın before relocating to Yozgat just a week ago.

Reflecting on his four decades in the industry, Özkan noted that while they had favored the eastern province of Erzurum in previous years, they chose to settle in the rural terrain of Büyükmahal village in central Yozgat this season, acting on recommendations from fellow apiarists.

Özkan journeyed from Aydın with his partner, Murat Yılmaz, and a total of 600 hives.

74-year-old beekeeper Yaşar Karaca, who came from Ordu and settled in the rural area of Kavurgalı village in the central district, said he has been coming to Yozgat for 25 years.

Karaca noted that he began beekeeping after retiring in 2000 and has since been working in the Yozgat region. He added, “I go to Antalya during the winter. I arrived here 15 days ago. I continue my life as a

migratory beekeeper.”