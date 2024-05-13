Microsoft, Amazon to invest billions in French tech

Microsoft, Amazon to invest billions in French tech

NEW YORK
Microsoft, Amazon to invest billions in French tech

Microsoft has announced 4 billion euros in investment for developing data centres in France, joining fellow U.S. giant Amazon in committing to the country's tech infrastructure.

The announcements came on the eve of the seventh Choose France Summit, the aim of which is to attract foreign investors to the country. Macron will host it at the Chateau of Versailles near Paris.

Microsoft's president Brad Smith told AFP the move to strengthen its artificial intelligence and cloud computing infrastructure was the tech giant's biggest-ever investment in France since its arrival 41 years ago.

A new data centre will be created in eastern France, while existing sites in the Paris region and the southern city of Marseille will be expanded.

E-commerce behemoth Amazon will invest more than 1.2 billion euros in France, creating more than 3,000 jobs, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said earlier on May 12..

The money will help develop Amazon Web Services' (AWS) cloud infrastructure, mainly generative artificial intelligence, and the logistical infrastructure of its parcel delivery service, a statement added.

The U.S. company has already announced the creation of 2,000 new jobs in France in 2024, which would bring its staff workforce in the country up to 24,000 by the end of the year, mainly in its logistics centres.

AWS is a key subsidiary of the group, having made $25 billion worldwide in the first quarter, capitalising on the growing appetite among businesses for remote computer and artificial intelligence services.

data centers,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March
LATEST NEWS

  1. Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

    Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

  2. Sunak says UK at 'crossroads' but refuses to call election

    Sunak says UK at 'crossroads' but refuses to call election

  3. Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive

    Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive

  4. Catalan separatist aims to form minority regional gov’t

    Catalan separatist aims to form minority regional gov’t

  5. Georgians protest in last stand against 'foreign agent' bill

    Georgians protest in last stand against 'foreign agent' bill
Recommended
Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March
Government unveils savings measures package

Government unveils savings measures package
China says to sell initial batch of long-dated bonds this week

China says to sell initial batch of long-dated bonds this week
Türkiye’s EV charging network not growing fast enough

Türkiye’s EV charging network not growing fast enough
Annual retail sales growth slows in March

Annual retail sales growth slows in March
Creaking German trains could derail Euros travel

Creaking German trains could derail Euros travel
QatarEnergy acquires stake in two Egypt offshore blocks

QatarEnergy acquires stake in two Egypt offshore blocks
WORLD Sunak says UK at crossroads but refuses to call election

Sunak says UK at 'crossroads' but refuses to call election

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted on Monday that his beleaguered governing Conservative party can win a general election despite polls consistently indicating the opposite, but refused to set a date for the vote.
ECONOMY Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

The current account balance posted a deficit of $4.54 billion in March, narrowing from $5.25 billion in the same month of last year, data from the Central Bank has shown.

SPORTS National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

In a thrilling showdown at the European Outdoor Archery Championship in Essen, Germany, Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the men’s classical bow final on May 12, outmatching his Slovenian opponent Den Habjan Malavasic.

﻿