Michael Jackson moonwalk hat sells for 77,640 euros

Michael Jackson moonwalk hat sells for 77,640 euros

PARIS
Michael Jackson moonwalk hat sells for 77,640 euros

The hat that Michael Jackson wore just before performing his signature moonwalk dance for the first time sold at an auction in Paris on Sept. 26 for 77,640 euros ($82,170).

The black fedora had been estimated at 60,000 to 100,000 euros by the Hotel Drouot auction house.

It was the highlight among around 200 items of rock memorabilia, though the top price went to a guitar owned by the legendary bluesman T-Bone Walker, at 129,400 euros.

Jackson whipped off the hat while breaking into his hit "Billie Jean" during a televised Motown concert in 1983, at the height of his fame.

Moments later, he showed off what would become his trademark move - the moonwalk, a seemingly effortless backwards glide while appearing to walk forwards.

Music memorabilia has become big business.

Co-organizers Lemon Auction made a splash last year with the sale of the guitar smashed by Noel Gallagher on the night Oasis split up in Paris following a fight with his brother Liam. The instrument went for 385,500 euros.

This month, a series of auctions for items belonging to Freddie Mercury, including the piano on which he composed "Bohemian Rhapsody," brought in a total of 46.5 million euros for Sotheby's, attracting bidders from 76 countries.

ECONOMY Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

    Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

  2. Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

    Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

  3. EBRD upgrades growth forecast for Türkiye

    EBRD upgrades growth forecast for Türkiye

  4. A loving, respectful portrait of guitar god Carlos Santana

    A loving, respectful portrait of guitar god Carlos Santana

  5. ‘We’re on right track, but need to be patient’: Şimşek

    ‘We’re on right track, but need to be patient’: Şimşek
Recommended
A loving, respectful portrait of guitar god Carlos Santana

A loving, respectful portrait of guitar god Carlos Santana
British Museum launches appeal to recover missing items

British Museum launches appeal to recover missing items
Spain charges Shakira with tax evasion for a second time

Spain charges Shakira with tax evasion for a second time
Insect Museum preserves thousands of species

Insect Museum preserves thousands of species
Land and River Art Biennial opens in Adıyaman

Land and River Art Biennial opens in Adıyaman
Picasso masterpiece begins pre-auction tour in Dubai

Picasso masterpiece begins pre-auction tour in Dubai
WORLD 100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

At least 100 people were killed and more than 150 injured when a fire broke out during a wedding at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Qaraqosh, officials said early Wednesday.
ECONOMY Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

Turkish salmon emerged as the leading aquatic export of the country last year, raking in $312.2 million in revenue.
SPORTS Paralympic swimmers inspiring journey documented

Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

The remarkable life story of Sümeyye Boyacı, Türkiye's pioneering female Paralympic national swimmer who clinched the title of world champion last year, has been brought to the screen in a documentary.