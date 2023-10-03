MHP ready for charter talks with 100-article proposal: Bahçeli

Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of the ruling People’s Alliance partner Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has asserted his party's readiness for the process of crafting a new constitution with a comprehensive 100-article proposal text, citing the importance of broad societal engagement in this endeavor.

"MHP is ready with a 100-article proposal text for the preparation of a new constitution. Every segment of society should be actively involved in this process. Political parties represented in the Turkish parliament should not evade responsibility but rather should adopt a responsive, constructive, and supportive stance in alignment with the aspirations of our nation. A constitution born out of a coup mentality is unworthy of Türkiye. The time has come," Bahçeli said during his party’s parliamentary group meeting in the capital Ankara on Oct. 3.

Both the MHP and the People's Alliance share the common goal of commemorating the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Türkiye with a new constitution, he added.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş paid a visit to the MHP in a push for a new constitution on Oct. 3.

The initiative follows President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's reiterated calls for a brand-new constitution during the commencement of the second chapter activities of the Turkish parliament's 28th term on Oct. 1.

Additionally, Bahçeli strongly condemned a terrorist attack near the parliament in Ankara on Oct. 1, saying, “It is impossible for terrorism to achieve results, to make Türkiye take a step back and to disrupt the just struggle.”

Bahçeli also noted that his party will focus on repairing the damage of the Feb. 6 earthquake, heal the wounds, build 650,000 new and safe houses and hand them over to the earthquake survivors.

