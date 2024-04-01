MHP leader vows to address 'message' voters conveyed in polls

ANKARA
Following a decline in votes for his party in the March 31 elections, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has affirmed his commitment to address the concerns expressed by voters.

"The message our beloved nation gave through the ballot box is important. The Nationalist Movement Party has received this democratic message and has rolled up its sleeves to make a multidimensional evaluation of the election results," Bahçeli said in a written press release issued on April 1.

The MHP leader interpreted the results as indicative of "economic complaints permeating into the political landscape."

"Sovereignty belongs to the nation, authority belongs to the nation, and it is our common responsibility to reinforce political stability with economic stability and development," he affirmed.

"There is no room for pessimism and despair. Our struggle and determination to serve the nation will continue with enthusiasm and without slowing down."

The MHP witnessed a decline in its vote share, which dropped from 7.31 percent in the 2019 local elections to 4.99 percent in the recent polls.

"The Presidential Cabinet is on duty. It will continue its breakthrough and reform moves in every field with determination," Bahçeli asserted. "Our president, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is the head of the state and our support is behind him all the way."

Looking ahead, Bahçeli pledged increased efforts within the party and its ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)-led alliance to "work harder and be more united with the nation from now on."

While MHP secured victories in 10 provinces – Çankırı, Erzincan, Gümüşhane, Kars, Kırklareli, Tokat, Karaman and Osmaniye – it conceded defeat to the main opposition CHP in Manisa and Mersin, two metropolitan cities where candidates were nominated separately from the AKP.

"But the government ruling Türkiye has not changed," the statement said. "The unconscious action of those... who clamor for early elections is carelessness and moral distortion."

Greece lifts price of Golden Visa to fight housing crisis
