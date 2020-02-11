MHP leader urges revising relations with Moscow

ANKARA

İHA Photo

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on Feb. 11 condemned an attack by the Syrian regime on Turkish troops in Idlib province of Syria and called on the Turkish government to reassess its relations with Russia, Damascus’ main ally.

“Russia is not in good faith. It is our hope that the government will reconsider relations with Russia,” Bahçeli told his party’s parliamentary group.

“[Syria’s Bashar al-] Assad is a murderer and a criminal. He is illegal and a source of strife,” the MHP leader said.

Bahçeli proposed to take military action into the capital of Syria, “if needed.”

“If necessary, the Turkish nation should plan to enter Damascus,” he said.

Bahçeli’s remarks came after five Turkish troops were killed and five more were injured in an attack by Assad regime forces in Idlib, northwestern Syria on Feb. 10.

The attack followed a similar one from last week which killed seven soldiers and a civilian contractor working with the Turkish military.

The MHP leader also accused Russia of not standing with Turkey on the Syria issue, saying Moscow is just as responsible for the recently killed Turkish troops.

"We must face this reality," Bahçeli stressed.

Russia is achieving its goals "step by step in Syria through crisis and chaos," he said.

"Our sincere wish is that the government should review its relations with Russia," he added.