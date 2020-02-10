Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northwest Syria

ANKARA

Five Turkish soldiers were killed and five others were injured in a Syrian regime artillery attack in Idlib province of Syria, as the Turkish army retaliated against the regime forces, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Feb. 10.

“As a result of the intense artillery shooting by the regime on Feb. 10, 2020, five of our heroes were martyred and five others were wounded, who were among the elements sent to the region in order to prevent conflicts, to ensure our border security, to prevent migration and humanitarian tragedy,” said the Defense Ministry in a written statement.

The Turkish army responded to the targets determined in the region, said the statement. “The necessary response was given, the targets were destroyed and the blood of our martyrs was not left on the ground. The developments are being closely monitored and necessary measures are being taken,” said the statement.

“A heinous attack occurred today in Idlib, where our military serves, pursuant to our rights under international law, to end the violence and mitigate the humanitarian crisis. I pray for our sons, who perished in the said attack and wish a speedy recovery to our wounded,” Fahrettin Altun, the presidential communications director, said on his Twitter account.

Turkey retaliated against the attack to destroy all enemy targets and avenge the fallen troops, he said. “The war criminal, who ordered today’s heinous attack, targeted the entire international community, not just Turkey.”

“The Turkish Armed Forces, who tirelessly serve the cause of peace and stability around the world, will continue to crush anyone who dares to target our flag, to reassure our friends, and to strike fear into the hearts of our enemies,” Altun noted.

On Feb. 3, a regime attack in Idlib, northwestern Syria, killed seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian contractor working with the Turkish military and injured over a dozen people.

In retaliation, Turkey struck over 50 targets and killed 76 Syrian soldiers.