MHP leader lends support to Syria policy of gov’t

  • August 15 2022 14:32:00

MHP leader lends support to Syria policy of gov’t

ANKARA
MHP leader lends support to Syria policy of gov’t

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has given support to the recent statement by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, who expressed the necessity to establish peace between the Syrian opposition and the regime.

Türkiye’s steps on Syria are valuable and accurate. No one living in this country, regardless of their origin or sect, is the other or the enemy of our country,” Bahçeli said in a written statement on Aug. 15.

He emphasized that Syrians are brothers of the Turkish people, having strong ties based on history, culture and faith.

“The constructive and realistic words of our foreign minister on establishing peace between the Syrian opposition and the Assad regime are a powerful breather to the search for a permanent solution,” Bahçeli said, adding that no one should be bothered by this.

Raising the level of Türkiye’s talks with Syria to the level of “political dialogue, and in this context, the removal of terrorist organizations from every geographical area where they are nested, is likely to be one of the issues on the political agenda ahead, and it is even worthy of serious consideration,” Bahçeli said.

“It is our sincere desire and hope that the atmosphere of normalization will prevail in every area and with every neighbor by 2023. What the vast geography that we live on tells us is living by embracing, not fighting, is the only option. The only political will to achieve this is the People’s Alliance,” he said.

Çavuşoğlu said on Aug. 11 that he had a brief chat with Faisal Mekdad, the Syrian regime’s foreign minister, at the non-aligned movement meeting in October in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.

“Terrorists need to be cleared. Whoever they are, whatever their names may be. But on the other hand, we also said there should be peace between the Syrian opposition and the regime and that we, as Türkiye, can support this in such a situation.”

There must be a strong administration in Syria to prevent any division of the country, Çavuşoğlu said, adding, “The will that can dominate every corner of its lands can only be achieved through unity and solidarity.”

He emphasized the need to take steps to rebuild war-torn civil Syria since 2011.

Politics,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye made silent revolution with reforms: Erdoğan

Türkiye made silent revolution with reforms: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Rushdie on ‘road to recovery’ after stabbing

    Rushdie on ‘road to recovery’ after stabbing

  2. Grocery man offers ‘apology coffee’ to famous Brit rockers

    Grocery man offers ‘apology coffee’ to famous Brit rockers

  3. Mad honey victim bear named ‘Balkız,’ released to nature

    Mad honey victim bear named ‘Balkız,’ released to nature

  4. Landlord becomes ‘guest’ of his tenants

    Landlord becomes ‘guest’ of his tenants

  5. Country promotes first female general

    Country promotes first female general
Recommended
Turkish citizenship database system provides perfect service: Ministry

Turkish citizenship database system provides perfect service: Ministry
President announces discount in meat sales

President announces discount in meat sales
AKP, CHP in row over voter information

AKP, CHP in row over voter information
CHP leader pledges support to farmers

CHP leader pledges support to farmers
President Erdoğan attends Muharram iftar

President Erdoğan attends Muharram iftar
MHP leader calls Kılıçdaroğlu’s visit to Uludere provocative

MHP leader calls Kılıçdaroğlu’s visit to Uludere 'provocative'
WORLD Five die in Ecuador blast officials blame on crime gangs

Five die in Ecuador blast officials blame on crime gangs

Five people died and 16 were injured in an explosion Sunday in the Ecuadoran port city of Guayaquil in an attack the government blamed on organized crime, officials said.

ECONOMY Turkish contractors awarded $6 bln worth of projects abroad this year

Turkish contractors awarded $6 bln worth of projects abroad this year

Turkish contractors were awarded a total of 156 projects worth $5.94 billion in foreign countries from January to July this year, data from the Trade Ministry have shown.

SPORTS Trabzonspor launches campaign for Champions League spot

Trabzonspor launches campaign for Champions League spot

Trabzonspor travels to Copenhagen for a Champions League qualification playoff round first leg game, hoping to get an advantageous score to advance to the group stage of the top European club competition.