MHP leader backs Erdoğan’s efforts to expand support to People’s Alliance

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli expressed support to the recent meetings of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with members of opposition parties, including veteran conservative politician Oğuzhan Asiltürk, a member of the Felicity Party’s (SP) high advisory board, and Democratic Left Party (DSP) chair Önder Aksakal, saying these initiatives aim to strengthen the People’s Alliance.



“It is not possible for us to be disturbed by the contacts and visits made or to be made by the president in order to expand the ground of the People’s Alliance. Our support is full as these contacts and visits will serve to strengthen our alliance,” Bahçeli tweeted on Jan. 14.



The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has a partnership with the MHP as part of the People’s Alliance against the Nation Alliance, which consists of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party and the Democrat Party (DP).



Bahçeli criticized opposition circles for trying to pit the MHP against the AKP over the president’s efforts to expand support for the People’s Alliance.



“Whatever it takes, the People’s Alliance will live to the end,” he stated.



He also reiterated the MHP’s call to close the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).



Elaborating on his visit to Asiltürk, Erdoğan on Jan. 8 said his visit aimed both for a possible future election alliance and to achieve the Felicity Party’s support in the government’s fight against terrorism.



“My visit aims both courtesy and an alliance, whether an election alliance or not, we should have all kinds of support on our side in the fight against terrorism for the future,” he stated.



“We are currently planning to hold talks like this. We also had a meeting with the DSP chair. Negotiations will continue in the next period,” Erdoğan stated.