MHP leader calls for Netanyahu's trial at The Hague

MHP leader calls for Netanyahu's trial at The Hague

ANKARA
MHP leader calls for Netanyahus trial at The Hague

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be tried at the International Court of Justice in The Hague amid escalating tensions in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"The cry of the oppressed has reverberated worldwide since Oct. 7," Bahçeli said during his party's group meeting on Nov. 14, denouncing what he perceived as "unbridled Israeli attacks."

"Palestinians are wanted to be driven out of their homes," Bahçeli stated, sharply criticizing Israel's recent hospital attacks.

The MHP leader also dismissed the U.S. administration's statements regarding humanitarian pause and humanitarian corridor as "empty words."

Bahçeli applauded the pro-Palestine demonstrations held globally but deemed the outcomes of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit in Riyadh over the weekend as insufficient.

"In my opinion, there is no one who has taken a more honest and solid stance than our president [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan], whose proposals and suggestions in Riyadh are respected," Bahçeli stated.

Expressing concern for the rights of Gaza's children, he questioned the motivations behind what he perceived as "laziness and fear" in the face of the ongoing conflict.

"Even if everyone remains silent, we will not remain silent... Israel should be sentenced to compensation... Netanyahu and his administration should be tried at the Hague [International] Court of Justice for war crimes," he declared.

The MHP leader also weighed in on the recent discord between the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court, involving the imprisonment of Can Atalay, elected to parliament from the Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP) ranks in the May polls.

While the top court ruled Atalay's incarceration as a violation, the decision was not complied with by the Supreme Court, leading to an unprecedented legal battle between the two courts.

Bahçeli blasted the Constitutional Court as the "gall and pain" of the legal order.

"There is no hierarchical relationship between the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court... The judiciary is not under the tutelage of the Constitutional Court," he remarked. "Wherever there is a criminal, a betrayer or anyone who disrupts our brotherhood, they are rewarded with a violation of rights decision by the Constitutional Court."

Atalay was sentenced to 18 years in prison last year over alleged links to the 2013 Gezi Park protests.

Netenyahu, Gaza violence, Trial,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish first lady to host Palestine summit on Nov 15

Turkish first lady to host Palestine summit on Nov 15
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish first lady to host Palestine summit on Nov 15

    Turkish first lady to host Palestine summit on Nov 15

  2. New CHP leader plans visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

    New CHP leader plans visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

  3. Fidan engages in talks with Egyptian counterpart, Chinese envoy on Gaza

    Fidan engages in talks with Egyptian counterpart, Chinese envoy on Gaza

  4. Parliamentary panel to start discussions on Sweden’s NATO bid

    Parliamentary panel to start discussions on Sweden’s NATO bid

  5. Ankara, Athens agree to enhance confidence in Aegean

    Ankara, Athens agree to enhance confidence in Aegean
Recommended
Turkish first lady to host Palestine summit on Nov 15

Turkish first lady to host Palestine summit on Nov 15
New CHP leader plans visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

New CHP leader plans visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan
Fidan engages in talks with Egyptian counterpart, Chinese envoy on Gaza

Fidan engages in talks with Egyptian counterpart, Chinese envoy on Gaza
Parliamentary panel to start discussions on Sweden’s NATO bid

Parliamentary panel to start discussions on Sweden’s NATO bid

Ankara, Athens agree to enhance confidence in Aegean

Ankara, Athens agree to enhance confidence in Aegean
Turkish, Qatari FMs discuss Gaza developments

Turkish, Qatari FMs discuss Gaza developments
WORLD Polands prime minister resigns

Poland's prime minister resigns

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki offered his conservative government's resignation on Monday as required as the newly elected parliament met for the first time in a transition of power following an election last month.
ECONOMY Japanese vice minister resigns over tax scandal

Japanese vice minister resigns over tax scandal

A Japanese vice finance minister stepped down yesterday, amid criticism from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet, after admitting his company's repeated failures to pay taxes, a further setback to Kishida's unpopular government.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.