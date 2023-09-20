MHP leader calls for end to Türkiye's EU membership talks

MHP leader calls for end to Türkiye's EU membership talks

ANKARA
MHP leader calls for end to Türkiyes EU membership talks

Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the ruling People's Alliance partner Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has declared that his party believes the European Union chapter is closed for Türkiye, urging for the permanent closure of the membership negotiations.

"It is really time for Türkiye, it is time to put an end to the Brussels adventure... If the European Union does not want us, makes all sorts of excuses... then we share our party's view with our beloved nation that we don't already want them and that the membership adventure should end as soon as possible," Bahçeli said following his party's central executive board meeting on Sept. 19.

Türkiye stands at a crossroads and needs to make a decision regarding its future relationship with the EU, Bahçeli argued.

The MHP leader also criticized EU leaders' proposal for a strategic partnership with Türkiye instead of full membership. "They want to keep us in the orbit of dependency by consoling us. They want us to look for what we cannot find in Ankara on the doorsteps of Brussels," he stated.

Bahçeli went on to criticize the EU's negotiation process, describing it as "dirty, spiteful, and covered with historical calculations." He called for the closure of the negotiation book, whether unilaterally or bilaterally, and declared, "For us, the European Union is over."

Türkiye is well-equipped to build a generation of friends around it with its historical heritage, cultural richness and principles of brotherhood and good neighborliness, according to Bahçeli.

He also touched on Türkiye's alliance with NATO, stating that it is necessary to discuss the alliance and, if needed, reconsider the alliance law in line with national values.

"Everyone should know that we are not condemned to NATO... The Turkish Republic is fully independent. In the new century of the republic, it is our national aim to get rid of all internal and external humpbacks," Bahçeli remarked.

Politics,

TÜRKIYE MHP leader calls for end to Türkiyes EU membership talks

MHP leader calls for end to Türkiye's EU membership talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP leader calls for end to Türkiye's EU membership talks

    MHP leader calls for end to Türkiye's EU membership talks

  2. Türkiye pledges full support to Baku’s anti-terror op: Erdoğan

    Türkiye pledges full support to Baku’s anti-terror op: Erdoğan

  3. Awkward meeting looms for Biden and Netanyahu

    Awkward meeting looms for Biden and Netanyahu

  4. India expels Canadian diplomat, escalating tensions after Trudeau accuses India in Sikh's killing

    India expels Canadian diplomat, escalating tensions after Trudeau accuses India in Sikh's killing

  5. Iran's president urges US to demonstrate it wants to return to 2015 nuclear deal

    Iran's president urges US to demonstrate it wants to return to 2015 nuclear deal
Recommended
CHP heavyweight declares candidacy for leadership against Kılıçdaroğlu

CHP heavyweight declares candidacy for leadership against Kılıçdaroğlu
İYİ Party to nominate candidates in all 81 provinces

İYİ Party to nominate candidates in all 81 provinces
CHP leader confirms İmamoğlu as Istanbul mayor candidate

CHP leader confirms İmamoğlu as Istanbul mayor candidate
CHP chair announces Yavaş as Ankara mayoral candidate

CHP chair announces Yavaş as Ankara mayoral candidate
Main opposition CHP marks 100th anniversary of founding

Main opposition CHP marks 100th anniversary of founding
CHP deputy probed over remarks on Turkish army

CHP deputy probed over remarks on Turkish army
WORLD Awkward meeting looms for Biden and Netanyahu

Awkward meeting looms for Biden and Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets US President Joe Biden on Wednesday for the first time since being re-elected, in what promises to be a tense encounter between the two leaders.

ECONOMY Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Elon Musk, the head of electric carmaker Tesla, to establish a factory in Türkiye, which has a large and competitive auto industry, during a meeting in New York.
SPORTS Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Türkiye's national football team has parted ways with coach Stefan Kuntz in the wake of a disappointing 4-2 friendly loss to Japan during the international break, local media has reported.