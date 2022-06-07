MHP insists to hold elections at scheduled time, Bahçeli says

  June 07 2022

ANKARA 
The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, on June 7, reiterated that his party favors Turkey to go to the polls at the scheduled time, slated for June 2023.

“Whether they like it or not, the election will be held on time, and the date of that democratic appointment is June 2023,” he said addressing his lawmakers in parliament.

He was referring to the calls by the opposition parties for snap elections.

Bahçeli criticized a move by six oppositional parties that outlined a list of measures they will impose for the safety of the polls during the next elections.

“From where do they think to get the authority to ensure election security?” he asked and said this state has “judges, prosecutors, police and gendarmerie” to ensure ballot box security.

The opposition parties do not have any remarkable plans, Bahçeli suggested.

“They have nothing to say other than the Reinforced Parliamentary System,” he stated.

Bahçeli also called on the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader to announce his candidacy for the presidential elections.

“If you’re brave, come out and tell me, if you’re a man, explain your decision, are you a candidate? Why are you silent? What are you waiting for?” he asked.

“Although Kılıçdaroğlu does not use a definite language about whether he will be a candidate, it is known by everyone that he is very enthusiastic, very willing,” the MHP leader stated.

He suggested that the opposition block do not even agree on their presidential candidate. “It is also a matter of deep disagreement and debate who they will nominate as Presidential candidates,” the MHP leader said.

