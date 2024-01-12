MHP announces 55 more candidates for mayoral elections

MHP announces 55 more candidates for mayoral elections

ANKARA
MHP announces 55 more candidates for mayoral elections

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has officially unveiled an additional 55 mayoral candidates to compete in eight provinces and 47 districts for the upcoming local elections on March 31.

This latest announcement on Jan. 11 brings the total number of MHP candidates to 110.

Among the notable nominations is Mehmet Kemal Yazıcıoğlu, son of former governor Recep Yazıcıoğlu, who will be representing the party in Tokat. The late governor also served in Aydın, Erzincan and Denizli provinces.

The MHP's slate also includes figures such as journalist Sezer Küçükkurt in Afyonkarahisar, İrfan Çıtak, leading the party in Aksaray's central district, and İlhan Durak, the provincial chairman in Bolu.

Vedat Soner Başer, the party's provincial official in Gümüşhane, Harun Ulusoy, former deputy mayor in Kırıkkale, Derya Bulut, a member of the party's central executive board in Kırklareli, and Reha Kars, one of the party's provincial executives in Sivas, further enrich the list.

The MHP is anticipated to form a coalition with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)-led People's Alliance in 30 metropolitan cities and 29 other provinces for the upcoming local elections.

The party's previous day's announcement included 55 other candidates for two metropolitan, 12 non-metropolitan provincial and 41 district mayoral positions. Notable nominations from that announcement include Cengiz Ergün for Manisa and Serdar Soydan for the mayorship in Mersin.

In seven cities where the MHP currently holds governance, the party has decided to renominate existing mayors. This includes Bayram Çelik in Amasya, Hüseyin Fahri Fırıncıoğlu in Bartın, Hükmü Pekmezci in Bayburt, İsmail Hakkı Esen in Çankırı, Bekir Aksun in Erzincan, Rafet Vergili in Karabük, Savaş Kalaycı in Karaman and Alim Işık in Kütahya.

Notable changes were introduced in two provinces, with Yüksel Aydın, a member of the party's central executive board, running in Kastamonu, and İbrahim Çenet, the district governor of Mersin's Toroslar district, being nominated in Osmaniye.

In the AKP-controlled provinces of Nevşehir and Niğde, the MHP's presence will be marked by the candidacy of provincial chairman Adnan Doğu and Hamdi Doğan, the vice-rector of a university, respectively.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

    Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

  2. CHP, DEM Party leaders discuss joint strategy for local polls

    CHP, DEM Party leaders discuss joint strategy for local polls

  3. Taiwan parties rally on eve of pivotal election

    Taiwan parties rally on eve of pivotal election

  4. MHP announces 55 more candidates for mayoral elections

    MHP announces 55 more candidates for mayoral elections

  5. Iran condemns 'arbitrary' US, UK strikes in Yemen

    Iran condemns 'arbitrary' US, UK strikes in Yemen
Recommended
CHP, DEM Party leaders discuss joint strategy for local polls

CHP, DEM Party leaders discuss joint strategy for local polls
CHP, MHP unveil comprehensive mayoral slates for local polls

CHP, MHP unveil comprehensive mayoral slates for local polls
Erdoğan vows secure, peaceful elections

Erdoğan vows secure, peaceful elections
İYİ Party decides mayoral contenders in five more cities

İYİ Party decides mayoral contenders in five more cities
Istanbul mayor wishes civilized race in local polls

Istanbul mayor wishes civilized race in local polls
AKPs Istanbul candidate vows urban transformation, traffic solutions

AKP's Istanbul candidate vows urban transformation, traffic solutions
WORLD Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

Cape Verde has become the third African nation to be declared malaria free, even as the disease continues to kill hundreds of thousands of people on the continent, the World Health Organization said Friday.
ECONOMY There may be more gas finds in Black Sea, says minister

There may be more gas finds in Black Sea, says minister

Work is underway for natural gas discoveries, and there could be more gas finds in the Black Sea, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".