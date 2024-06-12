Mexican president-elect says investors have nothing to fear

Mexican president-elect says investors have nothing to fear

MEXICO CITY
Mexican president-elect says investors have nothing to fear

Mexican president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum has said that investors had nothing to fear from proposed judicial reforms that have rattled confidence in Latin America's second-largest economy.

"National and foreign investors have nothing to worry about," Sheinbaum said at a news conference after receiving a visiting U.S. delegation that included Homeland Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall.

"Their investments are safe in Mexico, within the framework, obviously, of our laws," said Sheinbaum, who was elected Mexico's first woman president by a landslide on June 2.

"So they have no reason to be concerned about a reform in the judiciary," she said, adding that the proposed changes would create a "better justice system."

Mexico's stock market and currency fell sharply last week on fears that a sizeable majority in Congress would enable Sheinbaum's left-wing ruling party to push through constitutional changes potentially damaging to the business and economy.

One of the proposed reforms, which require the approval of two-thirds of Congress, is for judges to be chosen by popular vote.

"Unfortunately, because there are also many honorable exceptions, people have a perception of corruption in the judiciary," said Sheinbaum, who has pledged a "broad consultation" on the proposals.

The former Mexico City mayor, who won nearly 60 percent of votes, will replace her close ally and mentor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as president on Oct. 1.

Sheinbaum said that she would maintain his focus on the root causes of migration, one of the key issues in relations with the neighboring United States.

"We will continue to insist on development cooperation, addressing the causes of migration," she said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Security units dismantle 585 gangs in a year: Minister

Security units dismantle 585 gangs in a year: Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Security units dismantle 585 gangs in a year: Minister

    Security units dismantle 585 gangs in a year: Minister

  2. EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

    EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

  3. Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

    Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

  4. Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

    Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

  5. Contraction in housing market continues in May, show data

    Contraction in housing market continues in May, show data
Recommended
Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion
Contraction in housing market continues in May, show data

Contraction in housing market continues in May, show data
FedEx to cut up to 2,000 jobs in Europe in cost-cutting drive

FedEx to cut up to 2,000 jobs in Europe in cost-cutting drive
EU’s plan to impose tariff on Chinese EVs risks trade war

EU’s plan to impose tariff on Chinese EVs risks trade war
US Fed holds interest rates, now sees just one cut this year

US Fed holds interest rates, now sees just one cut this year
Argentines battle police as Milei reforms clear Senate hurdle

Argentines battle police as Milei reforms clear Senate hurdle
EBRD provides 45.5 mln euro loan to Eczacıbaşı

EBRD provides 45.5 mln euro loan to Eczacıbaşı
WORLD EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

The EU's top court fined Hungary 200 million euros ($216 million) and imposed a daily one-million-euro penalty for failing to follow the bloc's asylum laws and illegally deporting migrants.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock increased by 2.3 percent compared with the end of 2023 to stand at $180.1 billion as of April, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe secured its 11th national championship on their home court with a hard-fought 80-72 victory over Anadolu Efes, winning the Süper Lig finals series 3-1.  
﻿