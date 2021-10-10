Mexican exhibit showcases recovered ancient treasures

  • October 10 2021 10:35:00

Mexican exhibit showcases recovered ancient treasures

MEXICO CITY-Agence France-Presse
Mexican exhibit showcases recovered ancient treasures

Ancient Mexican artifacts recovered from abroad are among the archaeological treasures on display at an exhibition showcasing the country’s cultural heritage 200 years after it won independence from Spain.

Titled "The Greatness of Mexico," the exhibition at the National Museum of Anthropology and another site showcases 1,500 rare pieces, including Mayan sculptures and Aztec codices.

Almost half of them are on display in Mexico for the first time, having been loaned or returned by European countries or collectors.

The exhibition demonstrates "who we Mexicans are," said Yectli Hernandez, a Mexico City resident who came to the exhibit.

Hernandez said she was proud of her given name’s indigenous roots, as well as her Spanish surname - a reflection of Mexico’s diversity.

"I’m as proud to enter a cathedral as I am to visit pyramids," Hernandez said.

The exhibition illustrates that "the history of this country did not begin just 500 years ago," said Culture Minister Alejandra Frausto Guerrero.

She was referring to the fall of the Aztec empire to Spanish conquistadors in the 16th century.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s government says that it has recovered more than 5,700 artifacts from foreign countries since late 2018.

Italian general Roberto Riccardi was recently awarded the Aztec Eagle, the highest distinction granted to a foreigner in Mexico, for his work in the recovery of archaeological pieces.

Just last month, Riccardi helped recover more than a dozen items that were due to be auctioned off in Italy.

"The sale of these objects constitutes an offense in the eyes of Mexican law," the culture minister said.

Every time there is an auction of Mexican artifacts, the government asks that they be seized and returned, said Bernard Tallet, outgoing director of France’s Center for Studies on Mexico and Central America.

"Mexico says that its works have been stolen from it," some during the colonization era and others during the 19th century, Tallet said.

Like many Mexicans, Hernandez, the museum visitor, hopes more artifacts will be returned.

"The truth is that they belong to us," she said.

SPORTS Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th 'coolest neighborhood' across globe

    Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th 'coolest neighborhood' across globe

  2. Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Road Transport Corridor begins operation

    Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Road Transport Corridor begins operation

  3. Turkey-EU ties little better than past year: Rapporteur

    Turkey-EU ties little better than past year: Rapporteur

  4. Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

    Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

  5. Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

    Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move
Recommended
Painting on carpet beguiles visitors with charisma in Contemporary Istanbul

Painting on carpet beguiles visitors with 'charisma' in Contemporary Istanbul
Bangladesh eyes Turkey’s support for setting up panorama museum

Bangladesh eyes Turkey’s support for setting up panorama museum
Icy water beneath Martian crust proves water existed on Mars: Expert

Icy water beneath Martian crust proves water existed on Mars: Expert
2,000-year-old altar found near northwestern Çanakkale

2,000-year-old altar found near northwestern Çanakkale
4,500-year-old jar unearthed in Mersin

4,500-year-old jar unearthed in Mersin
Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th coolest neighborhood across globe

Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th 'coolest neighborhood' across globe
WORLD Lebanon in blackout as power stations run out of fuel

Lebanon in blackout as power stations run out of fuel

Lebanon was plunged into a total blackout on Oct. 9 after two main power stations went offline because they ran out of fuel, the state electricity corporation said.
ECONOMY OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Oct. 8 as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries.
SPORTS Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas on Oct. 10 won the Turkish Grand Prix as Max Verstappen reclaimed the championship lead.