Meta plans to invest $60 billion or more in AI this year

Meta plans to invest $60 billion or more in AI this year

NEW YORK
Meta plans to invest $60 billion or more in AI this year

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has said the tech giant plans to invest at least $60 billion in artificial intelligence in 2025, aiming to lead in the technology.

"This will be a defining year for AI," Zuckerberg said in a post on his Facebook page.

Zuckerberg expects Meta AI to be the top digital assistant, used by more than a billion people, and for the tech firm's Llama 4 to be at the forefront of AI models, according to the post.

Meta is creating an AI "engineer" to contribute computer coding to its research and development efforts, he explained.

Meta will construct a massive new datacenter to power its AI ambitions and is planning $60 billion to $65 billion in capital expenditures this year related to the technology, according to Zuckerberg.

"This is a massive effort, and over the coming years it will drive our core products and business, unlock historic innovation, and extend American technology leadership," he said.

The post comes just days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a major investment to build infrastructure for artificial intelligence led by Japanese giant SoftBank and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

Trump said the venture, called Stargate, "will invest $500 billion, at least, in AI infrastructure in the United States."

But in a post on his social media platform X, Trump ally and tech tycoon Elon Musk said the main investors "don't actually have the money."

The comment marked a rare instance of a split between the world's richest man and Trump, with Musk playing a key role in the newly installed administration after spending $270 million on the election campaign.

Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Putin hails Lukashenkos convincing re-election

Putin hails Lukashenko's 'convincing' re-election

LATEST NEWS

  1. Putin hails Lukashenko's 'convincing' re-election

    Putin hails Lukashenko's 'convincing' re-election

  2. Iran deploys AI-equipped missiles during drills in Gulf

    Iran deploys AI-equipped missiles during drills in Gulf

  3. Bird remains found in Jeju jet engines, says crash report

    Bird remains found in Jeju jet engines, says crash report

  4. FM urges armed groups in Syria to unite

    FM urges armed groups in Syria to unite

  5. Confidence improves in retail, construction and services

    Confidence improves in retail, construction and services
Recommended
Confidence improves in retail, construction and services

Confidence improves in retail, construction and services
Capacity utilization rate in manufacturing declines: Data

Capacity utilization rate in manufacturing declines: Data
Gov’t support for investments in auto industry to continue

Gov’t support for investments in auto industry to continue
Singapore to trial self-driving public buses from mid-2026

Singapore to trial self-driving public buses from mid-2026
Ryanair profit surges on higher passengers, fares

Ryanair profit surges on higher passengers, fares
Solar YEKA tenders expected to unleash $600 mln in investments

Solar YEKA tenders expected to unleash $600 mln in investments
Weak yuan, tariff threats add to Beijings economic puzzle

Weak yuan, tariff threats add to Beijing's economic puzzle
WORLD Putin hails Lukashenkos convincing re-election

Putin hails Lukashenko's 'convincing' re-election

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Jan. 27 congratulated Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko for winning a seventh term in office, saying the Jan. 26 election showed he had the "undoubted" backing of the people.
ECONOMY Confidence improves in retail, construction and services

Confidence improves in retail, construction and services

Confidence in the services, retail and construction sectors improved, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Jan. 27.
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿