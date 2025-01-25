Meşher’s latest exhibition explores Istanbul through Western literature

ISTANBUL

Meşher art space has opened its doors to a new exhibition titled “The Story Takes Place in Istanbul,” focusing on representations of Istanbul in Western literature across various genres and time periods.

Curated by Şeyda Çetin and Ebru Esra Satıcı, the exhibition features works ranging from fantastical tales to graphic novels, science fiction and spy stories, offering visitors a glimpse into how the city has been depicted in fictional narratives from the 16th century to the present day.

At the core of the exhibition lies a selection of approximately 300 books from the Ömer Koç collection, which includes handwritten manuscripts, rare first editions, signed and dedicated copies, engravings, paintings, sheet music booklets and film posters.

It also highlights translations of the featured works and archival materials such as newspaper clippings.

Speaking about the exhibition, curator Şeyda Çetin noted that it brings together iconic fictional characters and the works they appear in.

“These books span several centuries, from the 16th century to the present, and cover a variety of genres and forms,” she said.

“We organized the exhibition flexibly, grouping books by their themes and genres. For instance, science fiction stories are presented alongside fantastical narrative, while graphic novels are displayed with historical fiction.”

Co-curator Ebru Esra Satıcı emphasized the visual and research-driven elements of the project.

The team focused on fictional works about Istanbul in Western literature and expanded the focus by incorporating stage adaptations, film materials and visual elements related to the stories.

“Archival materials such as newspaper clippings, engravings and oil paintings were also included to create a richer visual experience,” she explained.

Satıcı added that the preparation process, which lasted nearly a year, required extensive research to make the material accessible and visually engaging.

“It was a challenging task to read the books and create an exhibition out of books, to make an exhibition with books at the center. Because the material itself may not always be very suitable for visualization. There are small books. There are very old books from the 16th century. During this one-year period, we were thinking about how to visualize and diving into archives.”

The exhibition team, led by Meşher Director and exhibition designer Nilüfer Konuk, worked collaboratively with researchers, designers and communication specialists to realize the project.

A dedicated space has been set aside for screenings of films adapted from the featured works.

Visitors can also explore Turkish translations of the original texts in specially designed reading sections.

In addition to the exhibition itself, a bilingual catalog has been published. It features essays by Satıcı and çetin alongside Kaya Genç and Melis Behlil.

The late Selim İleri’s essay “Immortal Istanbul” is also included as a tribute to the city’s literary legacy.

The exhibition will run until July 13, offering a comprehensive exploration of Istanbul’s role in inspiring artists and writers across centuries.