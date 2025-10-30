Erdoğan questions Germany’s silence on Israel’s Gaza attacks

Erdoğan questions Germany’s silence on Israel’s Gaza attacks

ANKARA
Erdoğan questions Germany’s silence on Israel’s Gaza attacks

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sharply criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza and called on Germany to join efforts to end the humanitarian crisis during a joint press conference on Thursday with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ankara.

Merz, who formed Germany’s new coalition government in May, is on his inaugural visit to the Turkish capital.

Erdoğan said the Palestinian group Hamas “has neither bombs nor nuclear weapons, but Israel does,” adding that Israel used them to strike Gaza yesterday. “Germany, don’t you see this?” he asked.

The Turkish leader said he conveyed Ankara’s views to Merz on preventing renewed atrocities in Gaza and stressed support for a two-state solution as a path to lasting peace.

“Just as we want the Russia-Ukraine war to end, we also support an end to Israel's war on Gaza,” Erdoğan said. “Türkiye and Germany are two key countries that can join hands to achieve this.”

He further condemned Israel’s ongoing assaults on Gaza, saying it has “always sought to subdue (the territory) through starvation and what amounts to genocide, and this continues to this day.”

"We need to end the genocide and the deliberate starvation (in Gaza) by involving Germany’s Red Cross and our own Turkish Red Crescent,” he added.

Europe to boost defense cooperation

Erdoğan said Ankara could make rapid progress toward full EU membership if the bloc recognizes the country’s shown determination.

If Türkiye is assessed by Copenhagen Criteria, Ankara has its own "Ankara Criteria," which guide its engagement with Europe and world, he added.

During the meeting with Merz, Erdoğan said he underlined the importance Türkiye attaches to "combating rising racism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia in Europe."

Erdoğan also said he reaffirmed that the Turkish community in Germany is "our shared value and richness."

On Syria, Erdoğan said: "We recognize the importance Germany places on working in close coordination with us on Syria."

Noting the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and diplomatic efforts to end it, Erdoğan said that Türkiye has regarded continued diplomatic efforts as important for fair and lasting resolution of the conflict.

'Germany wants to see Türkiye in EU'

Merz said that Berlin desires to see Ankara in the EU, noting Türkiye's role in foreign policy.

“Türkiye is a very important actor in all foreign policy and security matters that concern us," Merz said.

He vowed that Germany will pursue closer cooperation with Türkiye on security policy.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause
LATEST NEWS

  1. Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

    Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

  2. With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

    With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

  3. Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye

    Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye

  4. India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port

    India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port

  5. Eurozone growth beats expectations in third quarter

    Eurozone growth beats expectations in third quarter
Recommended
Greek Cypriot leader tells Erhürman he ready for meeting

Greek Cypriot leader tells Erhürman he 'ready' for meeting
Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit
Türkiye to supply 20 Eurofighters from UK to boost air defense

Türkiye to supply 20 Eurofighters from UK to boost air defense
Türkiye, UK sign Eurofighter jet deal during Starmer visit

Türkiye, UK sign Eurofighter jet deal during Starmer visit
Türkiye, Montenegro in contact after visa decision for Turkish citizens

Türkiye, Montenegro in contact after visa decision for Turkish citizens
Erdoğan says anti-terror push nearing end

Erdoğan says anti-terror push nearing end
WORLD Dutch election a photo finish between far-right, centrists

Dutch election a photo finish between far-right, centrists

The Dutch election climaxed in an unprecedented cliffhanger Thursday, with only a few thousand votes separating the far-right party of firebrand Geert Wilders and a pro-European centrist party.
ECONOMY With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged Thursday but warned of an "uncertain" economic outlook amid trade disputes and geopolitical tensions.

SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿