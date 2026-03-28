Mersin turns aging buildings into canvas of world-famous masters

MERSİN

A municipal urban renewal initiative in the southwestern province of Mersin has transformed entire neighborhoods into an open-air art gallery, where the works of world-renowned painters are reproduced across the facades of residential buildings.

Launched in 2017 by the Toroslar Municipality, the project initially targeted aging, weather-worn buildings in the Akbelen and Güneykent districts.

As part of the effort to revitalize the urban landscape, painter Nazife Bilgin Hazar was commissioned to recreate artworks on the exterior walls of selected structures, turning previously deteriorated facades into striking visual landmarks.

Hazar’s large-scale reproductions include pieces inspired by prominent figures such as Halil Paşa, İbrahim Çallı, Vincent van Gogh, Osman Hamdi Bey, Pablo Picasso, Neşet Günal, Salvador Dali, Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Leonardo da Vinci, Johannes Vermeer and Paula Rego.

Among the most recognizable works featured are Osman Hamdi Bey’s “Kaplumbağa Terbiyecisi” (The Tortoise Trainer), Frida Kahlo’s “Self-Portrait with Monkey,” Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night” and portrait studies, and Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa.”

The initiative significantly transformed the visual identity of neighborhoods, with rows of buildings now adorned in vivid colors and intricate compositions.

“The painted buildings,” as they have come to be known locally, offer passersby an immersive experience akin to walking through a curated exhibition space.

Speaking to reporters, Hazar emphasized that the project was designed to make art accessible to the public. “It has become like an open-air museum. Because the buildings stand side by side, walking through the area feels like touring a gallery,” she said, noting the widespread attention the project has received.

“Even today, I still come across images of it on social media. It proved to be the right initiative.”

Hazar also highlighted the broader impact of the project, pointing out its contribution to the city’s cultural promotion and tourism appeal. Despite the passage of nearly a decade, she said, the murals continue to draw interest from visitors across Türkiye, many of whom travel specifically to see and document the works.

Residents have expressed satisfaction with the transformation. Güneykent resident Süleyman Sabah described the colorful facades as a source of pride, adding that similar projects could be expanded to other parts of the city.

Another resident, Osman Sarmalı, noted that the mural-covered buildings have effectively become symbolic of Mersin.