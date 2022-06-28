Menswear regains its muscle at Paris Fashion Week

  • June 28 2022 07:00:00

Menswear regains its muscle at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS
Menswear regains its muscle at Paris Fashion Week

Menswear proved to be in reinvigorated form as Paris Fashion Week ended on June 26 with spectacle, innovation and the return of big-name designers to the catwalk.

The week concluded with the surprising return of fabled French designer Hedi Slimane, formerly of Dior and Saint Laurent and now with Celine. Two years ago, he had announced he was done with the official fashion calendar.

Slimane became hugely influential as a stylist and photographer for musicians such as David Bowie, Mick Jagger, The Libertines and Daft Punk in the early 2000s.

But he has not presented a live show since February 2020, having dismissed them as “obsolete,” preferring to present collections with videos shot in luxurious French locales.

He gave no explanation for his reappearance on the catwalk but returns amid a sense of a renaissance in menswear. Fashionistas mobbed the gates to the Palais de Tokyo in central Paris on Sunday.

Slimane’s new collection harked back to the indie-rock vibes that made his name -skinny black trousers, even skinnier ties, golden suits and leather jackets, and lots of dark sunglasses.

The past few seasons have often seen men’s and women’s shows merging into one with London Fashion Week doing away with the distinction altogether. But this week in Paris seemed to reaffirm the divide, with houses wanting to boost their focus on menswear at a time when demand is rising.

U.S. designer Matthew Williams presented his first-ever standalone menswear show for Givenchy this week.

“It’s good to give space to men and women, to each and everyone their platform to tell a story,” Williams told fashion site WWD. “There’s more room for more looks.”

His show was grounded in real-life styles from his native California, he said, with a lot of utilitarian knee-length shorts, cargo trousers and relaxed knitwear, much of it in monochrome with a few splashes of pastel colors.

“Commercially, menswear is a market that has developed a lot with a particularly strong dynamic in Asia that has created a boom for pret-a-porter men’s designers,” said Serge Carreira, fashion expert at Sciences Po University.

Also marking her first menswear show was France’s Marine Serre, one of the biggest names to emerge in recent years.

The 30-year-old has made sustainability and inclusivity central to her brand, and that was evident at her sports-themed show in a stadium outside Paris on June 25.

TURKEY Migration from Siberia behind formation of Göbeklitepe: Expert

Migration from Siberia behind formation of Göbeklitepe: Expert
MOST POPULAR

  1. Arrested Greek spy confesses activity in Türkiye: CNN Türk

    Arrested Greek spy confesses activity in Türkiye: CNN Türk

  2. Turkish FM urges for opening Zangezur corridor

    Turkish FM urges for opening Zangezur corridor

  3. Türkiye, NATO, Sweden, Finland to hold 4-way summit

    Türkiye, NATO, Sweden, Finland to hold 4-way summit

  4. Famous Turkish actor moves into windmill

    Famous Turkish actor moves into windmill

  5. Türkiye asks extradition of 45 terrorists from Finland, Sweden

    Türkiye asks extradition of 45 terrorists from Finland, Sweden
Recommended
Rich heritage buried under impoverished Gaza Strip

Rich heritage buried under impoverished Gaza Strip
Paul McCartney wows Glastonbury with Dave Grohl and The Boss

Paul McCartney wows Glastonbury with Dave Grohl and The Boss
Iran’s next revolution will be female, says Cannes winner

Iran’s next revolution will be female, says Cannes winner
‘Traces of Scent’ opens at Şanlıurfa Museum

‘Traces of Scent’ opens at Şanlıurfa Museum
‘Elvis’ puts the King back in spotlight in theaters

‘Elvis’ puts the King back in spotlight in theaters
Manufacturers struggle to keep pace with vinyl record demand

Manufacturers struggle to keep pace with vinyl record demand
WORLD More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

A political shift is beginning to take hold across the U.S. as tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains in recent years are becoming Republicans.

ECONOMY UK presses on with Brexit rules rewrite

UK presses on with Brexit rules rewrite

Britain is ramping up a feud with the European Union by pressing on with a plan to rip up parts of the post-Brexit trade deal it signed with the bloc.

SPORTS Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye is the favorite candidate to host Euro 2032 tournament, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said while talking about Italy’s candidacy.