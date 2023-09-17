Menderes commemorated on 62th anniversary of execution

ISTANBUL

Adnan Menderes, Türkiye's first democratically elected prime minister, was solemnly remembered on the 62nd anniversary of his execution, which occurred in the wake of a military coup in 1960.

Dignitaries and citizens alike gathered at the mausoleum in Istanbul's Fatih district to pay their respects.

The commemoration event featured the presence of esteemed government officials, including then-Foreign Minister Fatin Rüştü Zorlu and then-Finance Minister Hasan Polatkan, who joined in honoring Menderes' legacy.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's commemorative message was read aloud in the ceremony.

"The unjust and unlawful execution of Menderes and his friends has gone down in history as a dark stain. Despite the 62 years that have passed since their martyrdom, the cherished memories of Menderes and his friends continue to live in the hearts of our nation," Erdoğan conveyed in his message.

The event was marked by the presence of opposition leaders as well, with main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu also participating in the commemoration.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş extended his condolences via social media, commemorating Menderes, Polatkan and Zorlu. Kurtulmuş praised them as "martyrs who had devoted their lives to an honorable struggle for rights and freedom" while firmly condemning all forms of coups and coupist mentalities directed against the national will.

Menderes, Polatkan and Zorlu faced arrest following the military coup of May 27, 1960. They were accused of constitutional violations and embezzlement of state funds, subsequently undergoing a trial before a military court on Yassıada island in the Marmara Sea.

Following a year-long legal process, the DP figures met a tragic end on İmralı island, leaving an indelible mark on Türkiye's political history and fostering an enduring commitment to democracy among its people.