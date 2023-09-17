Menderes commemorated on 62th anniversary of execution

Menderes commemorated on 62th anniversary of execution

ISTANBUL
Menderes commemorated on 62th anniversary of execution

Adnan Menderes, Türkiye's first democratically elected prime minister, was solemnly remembered on the 62nd anniversary of his execution, which occurred in the wake of a military coup in 1960.

Dignitaries and citizens alike gathered at the mausoleum in Istanbul's Fatih district to pay their respects.

The commemoration event featured the presence of esteemed government officials, including then-Foreign Minister Fatin Rüştü Zorlu and then-Finance Minister Hasan Polatkan, who joined in honoring Menderes' legacy.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's commemorative message was read aloud in the ceremony.

"The unjust and unlawful execution of Menderes and his friends has gone down in history as a dark stain. Despite the 62 years that have passed since their martyrdom, the cherished memories of Menderes and his friends continue to live in the hearts of our nation," Erdoğan conveyed in his message.

The event was marked by the presence of opposition leaders as well, with main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu also participating in the commemoration.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş extended his condolences via social media, commemorating Menderes, Polatkan and Zorlu. Kurtulmuş praised them as "martyrs who had devoted their lives to an honorable struggle for rights and freedom" while firmly condemning all forms of coups and coupist mentalities directed against the national will.

Menderes, Polatkan and Zorlu faced arrest following the military coup of May 27, 1960. They were accused of constitutional violations and embezzlement of state funds, subsequently undergoing a trial before a military court on Yassıada island in the Marmara Sea.

Following a year-long legal process, the DP figures met a tragic end on İmralı island, leaving an indelible mark on Türkiye's political history and fostering an enduring commitment to democracy among its people.

TÜRKIYE Helicopter crashes during fire response op, 3 missing

Helicopter crashes during fire response op, 3 missing
LATEST NEWS

  1. Helicopter crashes during fire response op, 3 missing

    Helicopter crashes during fire response op, 3 missing

  2. Menderes commemorated on 62th anniversary of execution

    Menderes commemorated on 62th anniversary of execution

  3. Türkiye slams US allegation of child soldier recruitment

    Türkiye slams US allegation of child soldier recruitment

  4. Türkiye can part ways with EU if necessary: Erdoğan 

    Türkiye can part ways with EU if necessary: Erdoğan 

  5. Brazilian leader Lula rekindles ties with Cuba at Havana summit

    Brazilian leader Lula rekindles ties with Cuba at Havana summit
Recommended
Helicopter crashes during fire response op, 3 missing

Helicopter crashes during fire response op, 3 missing
Türkiye slams US allegation of child soldier recruitment

Türkiye slams US allegation of child soldier recruitment
Türkiye can part ways with EU if necessary: Erdoğan

Türkiye can part ways with EU if necessary: Erdoğan 
Ministrys project aims to quell territorial disputes

Ministry's project aims to quell territorial disputes
Authorities find tiles stolen 20 years ago

Authorities find tiles stolen 20 years ago
Türkiye could part ways with EU if necessary: Erdoğan

Türkiye could part ways with EU if necessary: Erdoğan
WORLD Yoon warns against Russia, N Korea military cooperation to discuss at UN

Yoon warns against Russia, N Korea military cooperation to discuss at UN

South Korea’s president said the international community “will unite more tightly” to cope with deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, as he plans to raise the issue with world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly this week.

ECONOMY Brazilian leader Lula rekindles ties with Cuba at Havana summit

Brazilian leader Lula rekindles ties with Cuba at Havana summit

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with his Cuban counterpart on Sept. 16 in Havana, signaling a revitalization of ties between the two countries in the first trip by a Brazilian president to the Caribbean nation in nine years.

SPORTS Ten Hag denies crisis after latest loss in troubled season

Ten Hag denies crisis after latest loss in troubled season

Never before in the Premier League era had Manchester United lost three of its first five games at the start of a season.