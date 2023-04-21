Members of 3 religions gather around ‘Unity Table’

Fatma Aksu - HATAY

As the feats and fasts of the three religions have coincided in the same month for the first time in the last 36 years, Muslims, Christians and Jews have come together for the “Unity and Brotherhood Table” in the southern quake-hit province of Hatay, the city of civilizations and cultures for centuries.

In this special month when Ramadan, Easter and Passover holidays coincide every 36 years, members of the three divine religions fast on the same days.

To mark the end of the month, the members of the three religions held an iftar dinner event in Hatay that has hosted several religions and cultures for centuries.

Some political figures, religious community leaders, consuls, NGOs and media representatives attended the event.

The Antakya Civilizations Choir which also commemorated seven of their members who died during the Feb. 6 quakes performed hymns in three languages.

Meeting before the iftar program, religious community leaders, consuls and their delegation visited the Antakya Jewish Synagogue, Habib-I Neccar Mosque, Saint Pierre Church, Saint Paul Orthodox Church, Antakya Catholic Church, Antakya Protestant Church and Grand Mosque that was heavily damaged in the devastating twin earthquakes.

They also visited earthquake survivors living in container and tent cities in the city.

Giving a speech at the event, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop noted that they spent the Ramadan month in sorrow due to the earthquakes.

“There are very few places in the world that have mosques, churches and synagogues side by side like in Hatay,” Şentop expressed.

“This is a manifestation of the unique attitude of our great civilizations towards people, life and religion. This manifestation is also framed by the constitution and laws of the Republic of Türkiye. Everyone belonging to different religions, cultures and beliefs can live freely, together, in fraternity and in peace,” Şentop said.

Istanbul’s Beyoğlu Mayor Haydar Ali Yıldız, who hosted the iftar event, stated that both a grief and a table were shared in Hatay while referring to the destruction in the city.

“First of all, this is a table of unity and togetherness. We heal our wounds together. We experience a common fasting and a common holiday on the same days,” he said.

“The earthquake devastated our houses and temples, but it did not destroy our unity and solidarity, which is why we are here today,” Yıldız expressed.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomeos gave a message of unity, saying “Where love, sharing and solidarity and cooperation are, God is there. Let’s just be together. Let’s shoulder responsibility together by sharing the pain and sorrow.”

Bishop of the Latin Catholic Church of Istanbul Massimiliano Palinuro wished that “the earthquake would be a sign of rebirth for the Turkish people.”

“May the cities destroyed in the earthquake rise up again with the faith of the Turkish people. Long live Antakya, long live Türkiye,” he said.

The Patriarch of the Armenians of Türkiye Sahak Maşalyan stated that the Turkish people have been living in peace for centuries.

“With faith, Antakya will rise again. Buildings will spring from the fertile geography of Antakya.”