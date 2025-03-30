Meloni urges 'reasoned' EU approach to Washington tariffs

Meloni urges 'reasoned' EU approach to Washington tariffs

ROME
Meloni urges reasoned EU approach to Washington tariffs

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called for a "reasoned" approach to an escalating tariff war between the EU and the United States, and repeated the importance of transatlantic unity.

Meloni, leader of the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, said on March 29 she felt it "my responsibility" to defend transatlantic unity, and "to rebuild it if necessary."

"Of course there are differences on the table on tariffs, but precisely for this reason I also think that we should not act on impulse but in a reasoned way," she told a meeting of the centrist opposition Azione (Action) party.

Just over 10 percent of Italian exports go to the United States, half of them machinery and related components.

Emanuele Orsini, head of Italian business lobby Confindustria, told the same meeting that a trade war would be a "huge problem for Italy," saying he hoped the EU could negotiate a solution.

Meloni, whose party has a deep eurosceptic streak, told Financial Times on March 28 that the U.S. was Italy's "first ally."

She also sympathised with U.S. Vice-President JD Vance's accusation that Europe had abandoned its commitment to free speech and democracy.

"I have to say I agree," she told the daily, adding: "I've been saying this for years... Europe has a bit lost itself."

In response, Elly Schlein, leader of the center-left Democratic Party, accused Meloni's government of "transforming itself day by day into the Trojan horse of the Trump administration within the EU."

Meloni has however backed plans to boost Europe's defence in the face of Washington's shift, at least in principle, while ruling out sending troops to enforce a possible peace settlement in Ukraine.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows determination for terror-free Türkiye

Erdoğan vows determination for terror-free Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows determination for terror-free Türkiye

    Erdoğan vows determination for terror-free Türkiye

  2. Trump slams Putin’s proposal for 'transitional administration' in Ukraine

    Trump slams Putin’s proposal for 'transitional administration' in Ukraine

  3. Airbus seeks increased cooperation with Türkiye

    Airbus seeks increased cooperation with Türkiye

  4. CHP launches nationwide campaign for İmamoğlu's release, polls

    CHP launches nationwide campaign for İmamoğlu's release, polls

  5. Türkiye welcomes Eid holiday with prayers and festivities

    Türkiye welcomes Eid holiday with prayers and festivities
Recommended
Drought poses significant risks to Türkiye’s energy security

Drought poses significant risks to Türkiye’s energy security
March consumer price inflation seen at 2.9 percent

March consumer price inflation seen at 2.9 percent
Türkiye sees record high in daily exports, says Minister

Türkiye sees record high in daily exports, says Minister
$9.3 billion worth of investment in pipeline in key industries

$9.3 billion worth of investment in pipeline in key industries
Şimşek dismisses claims about his involvement in İmamoğlu investigation

Şimşek dismisses claims about his involvement in İmamoğlu investigation
Trump says he couldnt care less if auto prices rise

Trump says 'he couldn't care less' if auto prices rise
WORLD Trump slams Putin’s proposal for transitional administration in Ukraine

Trump slams Putin’s proposal for 'transitional administration' in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed strong frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that he was “very angry” over Putin’s lack of confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

ECONOMY Drought poses significant risks to Türkiye’s energy security

Drought poses significant risks to Türkiye’s energy security

Hydropower plays a crucial role in Türkiye's energy supply security, according to Yusuf Günay, president of H2DER and founding president of Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿