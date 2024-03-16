Meghan Markle launches new brand

LOS ANGELES

Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, is launching a new lifestyle brand seemingly named after the couple's oceanside California home.

An Instagram page and website for American Riviera Orchard went live without advance warning Thursday, both featuring a gold-colored crest for the new venture.

The logo featured the word Montecito, the celebrity enclave where the couple have lived since 2020, which is close to Santa Barbara - itself sometimes known as the American Riviera

The social media account's biography simply reads: "by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex."

A representative for the duchess confirmed her participation in the new venture to AFP, without providing further details.

American Riviera Orchard appears to be a kitchen and lifestyle themed brand.

The launch on March 14 was accompanied by a grainy, retro-style promotional video in which Markle is seen arranging flowers and baking in a kitchen.

A mailing list offered users the chance to sign up to become "the first to know about products, availability, and updates from American Riviera Orchard."

In recent years, the couple have pursued a variety of media ventures. They had a Spotify exclusive podcast deal, which came to an end last year after just one show.

Netflix also dropped an animated series created by Meghan Markle.