Medvedev out of Shanghai Masters

Medvedev out of Shanghai Masters

SHANGHAI - Agence France-Presse
Medvedev out of Shanghai Masters

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev was knocked out of the Shanghai Masters' third round in straight sets on Sunday with a shock defeat at the hands of 26th-ranked Sebastian Korda.

The Russian fell apart in the second set after Korda won the first on a tiebreaker taken to the brink, with the match finishing 7-6 (10/8), 6-2.

The world number three fell three games behind in the second set, but looked like he might be about to make a comeback with a blistering win in the fourth game.

But the American Korda fought back, taking the next game, and Medvedev grew increasingly agitated, gesticulating in frustration and smashing his racket.

"I feel awesome, I played an incredible match," said 23-year-old Korda, thanking the crowd for their enthusiasm.

The match's thrilling rallies drew gasps and exclamations from spectators as the two battled it out.

"We played a really good tiebreaker, you know, it was up and down from the beginning... I'm happy to be on the winning side of it!" Korda added.

Medvedev had said the game would be "interesting" for him beforehand, referencing the fact that Korda beat him at their last meeting.

On Oct. 7, he also said he thought either "the court or the balls were slow," but that he wasn't sure which one.

Medvedev's elimination was watched from the courtside by tournament top seed Carlos Alcaraz.

World number nine Casper Ruud continued his smooth progress through the tournament with another straight-sets win, this time against the United States' Christopher Eubanks.

Ruud appeared in control throughout against the 32nd-ranked American, with the third-round match ending 6-4, 6-2.

The Norwegian said he was pleased he'd held his nerve against a "tough, fast" player.

Ruud said he was looking ahead to qualification for the ATP Finals in Turin, which takes place in November and features the world's best eight qualified players.

"I know every week is going to matter, and that's motivating and a bit stressful at the same time, but I like the battle and the competition," he said.

Sports,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks amid Israel-Palestine tensions

Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks amid Israel-Palestine tensions
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks amid Israel-Palestine tensions

    Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks amid Israel-Palestine tensions

  2. AKP holds congress, unveils new leadership

    AKP holds congress, unveils new leadership

  3. South Korea beat Japan to take gold at Asian Games

    South Korea beat Japan to take gold at Asian Games

  4. Over 13,000 fans turn out for Spurs practice

    Over 13,000 fans turn out for Spurs practice

  5. Rooney standing down as coach of DC United

    Rooney standing down as coach of DC United
Recommended
Over 13,000 fans turn out for Spurs practice

Over 13,000 fans turn out for Spurs practice
Rooney standing down as coach of DC United

Rooney standing down as coach of DC United
Stage set for Tour of Türkiye

Stage set for Tour of Türkiye
Man United stunned by Galatasaray

Man United stunned by Galatasaray 
Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium
Thailand sweeps womens golds as Kho makes Asiad golf history

Thailand sweeps women's golds as Kho makes Asiad golf history
WORLD Two German state elections expected to bring wins for conservative national opposition

Two German state elections expected to bring wins for conservative national opposition

Two German states hold elections on Sunday at the halfway mark of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's unpopular national government, with polls showing the center-right opposition well ahead and Germany's interior minister facing an uphill struggle in a bid to become governor of her home region.

ECONOMY World cant unplug existing energy system: COP28 head

World can't 'unplug' existing energy system: COP28 head

The president of the upcoming COP28 climate talks in Dubai called on Sunday for governments to abandon the "fantasy" of hastily ditching existing energy infrastructure in pursuit of climate goals.

SPORTS Over 13,000 fans turn out for Spurs practice

Over 13,000 fans turn out for Spurs practice

More than 13,000 spectators have flocked to the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio to watch Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs play an intra-squad training game in preparation for the NBA season.