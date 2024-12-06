Medusa Mosaic covered as winter arrives

BURDUR

The Medusa and Odeion stoa floor mosaics in the ancient city of Kibyra in the southern province of Burdur, which had been left exposed during the summer, have now been covered to safeguard them from the harsh weather conditions, excavation head Professor Şükrü Özüdoğru has announced.

The Medusa mosaic will be reopened to visitors in April next year.

Located in the Horzum district of Gölhisar, Kibyra is one of the most significant settlements of the Lycian and Roman civilizations. It is situated on three prominent hills divided by deep ravines. Excavations began in 2006 in the ancient city and have been led by Özüdoğru from the Archaeology Department of Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy University (MAKÜ) since 2010.

Included in UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List in 2016, Kibyra's Medusa, dating back to the early 1st century A.D., is a mythological figure believed to turn malevolent onlookers to stone with her gaze. The mosaic depicting her, created using the "opus sectile" technique with colorful marbles, is considered unique in the world.

“The Opus Sectile Medusa mosaic, covering the orchestra floor of the Kibyra Olympeion Odeion, and the Opus Tessellatum mosaic of the Odeion Stoa have been covered to protect them from weather conditions. We do this every winter to prevent freezing, as the region experiences a harsh continental climate. They will be reopened to visitors in April 2025,” Özüdoğru said.

The ancient city of Kibyra is also known as the "City of Heroic Warriors and Swift Horses." It is home to remarkable structures, including the 11,000-capacity Kibyra Stadium, a basilica, upper and lower agoras, Roman baths, a gymnasium, a theater and an odeion. Additionally, the Kibyra Round Fountain, with its unique architectural design, consists of a central columned monument surrounded by two interconnected circular pools. This fountain, which channels water from its original source, is considered the second most significant ancient fountain after Sagalassos.