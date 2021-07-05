Medieval mountain gate reinstalled after 79 years

DİYARBAKIR

Dağkapı, a medieval mountain gate, was reinstalled to the 8,000-year-old Walls of Diyarbakır on June 2 after its renovation.

The gate, which has a history of more than a thousand years, was meticulously repaired by specialists and installed to the wall with the same antique grandeur.

Diyarbakır Director of Surveying and Monuments Cemil Koç told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the historical Dağkapı was dismantled in 1942 and placed under protection in the museum.

“After 79 years, the 1,111-year-old gate was reattached to its place,” he said, adding that assembling of the door to its original place took two days.

Efforts are underway to restore other centuries-old gates fixed to the walls. Urfakapı and Yenikapı gates as well as Küpelikapı gate, which opens to the walls from İçkale, are still being renovated, the official said.

Renovation work on the Yenikapı and Urfakapı gates is expected to complete soon, after which they will be reattached to their places.

“In this way, all of the walls’ gates will be restored and installed where they belong, in a manner that reminds them of their historical role,” he added.

The Citadel and the Walls of Diyarbakir and 8,000 years old Hevsel Gardens has been nominated as a candidate for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage List.

With its length of six kilometers, the Walls of Diyarbakır is the second-largest city wall in the world after the Great Wall of China. It is situated 100 meters above the valley of River Tigris. Diyarbakir still carries a medieval atmosphere with its almost intact and impressive high walls, which are 10-12 meters high and 3-5 meters thick, encircling the city.