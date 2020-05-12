Medical supplies sent by Turkey arrive in Kazakhstan

  • May 12 2020 09:27:31

Medical supplies sent by Turkey arrive in Kazakhstan

NUR SULTAN- Anadolu Agency
Medical supplies sent by Turkey arrive in Kazakhstan

Medical supplies sent by Turkey arrived in Kazakhstan on May 11 to help fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Turkey sent 150,000 face masks and sanitizers, said a statement by the Turkish Embassy in Nur Sultan.

"We believe that medical supplies will support our Kazakh friends in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, which has become a global threat," the embassy added.

Turkey's aid to Kazakhstan is a clear example of global solidarity in combating the virus, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

medical aid,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey will impose four-day lockdown from May 16: Erdoğan

    Turkey will impose four-day lockdown from May 16: Erdoğan

  2. Istanbul stands out as an example in fight against COVID-19

    Istanbul stands out as an example in fight against COVID-19

  3. Turkey enters a new phase in its migration policies with COVID-19

    Turkey enters a new phase in its migration policies with COVID-19

  4. Turkey removes 3 foreign banks' FX transactions ban

    Turkey removes 3 foreign banks' FX transactions ban

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,841 as recoveries exceed 95,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,841 as recoveries exceed 95,000
Recommended
Turkey denies receiving coronavirus test kits from Iran

Turkey denies receiving coronavirus test kits from Iran
Ankara congratulates EU on Europe Day

Ankara congratulates EU on Europe Day
Top Turkish diplomat marks Europe Day

Top Turkish diplomat marks Europe Day

TİKA distributes Ramadan aid, hygiene kits in Tunisia

TİKA distributes Ramadan aid, hygiene kits in Tunisia
Russia hails Turkeys efforts in Idlib, Syria

Russia hails Turkey's efforts in Idlib, Syria
Some 800 Turkish nationals brought back amid pandemic

Some 800 Turkish nationals brought back amid pandemic

WORLD Virus hope in US as WHO hails global progress

Virus hope in US as WHO hails global progress

The United States logged a second consecutive day of fewer than 900 coronavirus deaths, as the World Health Organization hailed global progress but warned of the need for "extreme vigilance" against a second wave.    
ECONOMY Turkeys Wealth Fund to raise state lenders core capital

Turkey's Wealth Fund to raise state lenders' core capital

The Turkish Wealth Fund (TWF) announced late on May 11 that it will raise the core capital of three state lenders.

SPORTS Turkish basketball, volleyball leagues canceled due to pandemic

Turkish basketball, volleyball leagues canceled due to pandemic

Turkey’s basketball and volleyball leagues will not return to action this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.