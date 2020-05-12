Medical supplies sent by Turkey arrive in Kazakhstan

NUR SULTAN- Anadolu Agency

Medical supplies sent by Turkey arrived in Kazakhstan on May 11 to help fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Turkey sent 150,000 face masks and sanitizers, said a statement by the Turkish Embassy in Nur Sultan.

"We believe that medical supplies will support our Kazakh friends in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, which has become a global threat," the embassy added.

Turkey's aid to Kazakhstan is a clear example of global solidarity in combating the virus, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.



