Medal-holder young athletes train in tent city

Medal-holder young athletes train in tent city

ADIYAMAN
Medal-holder young athletes train in tent city

Despite witnessing the quakes only a day after bagging medals, four young athletes from the southern province of Adıyaman did not lose heart and now continue to train in the tent city established around the track they used to practice on to fulfill their dreams.

Hatice Türk, Kübra Dalmış, Gülşen Akyüz and Bensu İzci won five medals in Bursa one day before the earthquakes hit southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, which claimed thousands of lives. While the young athletes were returning to their hometown with joy, they experienced the disaster.

The athletes now continue training in their tent city and aim to make it to the national team. The tents where they took shelter in Adıyaman are next to the training track they used before the quakes struck.

Türk, who came first in the 2,000 meters walking category in nationals, said she was devastated when she heard the news about the quakes on the bus.

Dalmış stated that they all thought their families might have been trapped under the rubble, but luckily her family survived. Dalmış and her family are staying in the tent city where she is also practicing for the national team selections.

She also noted that their coach helped them greatly in terms of processing their trauma and continuing their practices.

Gülşen Akyüz said that before the quakes, they used to train regularly, participate in competitions and return home with medals.

The athletes are back to their routine despite what they have gone through and plan to attend a training camp soon.

Bensu İzci said they would not give up and abandon their goal of joining the national team and competing in European championships.

Turkish,

ARTS & LIFE Amsterdam targets Brits with ‘stay away’ campaign

Amsterdam targets Brits with ‘stay away’ campaign
LATEST NEWS

  1. Amsterdam targets Brits with ‘stay away’ campaign

    Amsterdam targets Brits with ‘stay away’ campaign

  2. Stories of slaves rewritten with DNA research

    Stories of slaves rewritten with DNA research

  3. Queen and Adam Lambert eager for their post-pandemic tour

    Queen and Adam Lambert eager for their post-pandemic tour

  4. Vietnam growth slows as exports slump

    Vietnam growth slows as exports slump

  5. Billion-dollar facelift as Bahrain bids to join Gulf boom

    Billion-dollar facelift as Bahrain bids to join Gulf boom
Recommended
Baby handed over to family 50 days after quakes

Baby handed over to family 50 days after quakes
Disabled woman gets literacy training in hospital room

Disabled woman gets literacy training in hospital room
Historic Maraş Bazaar reopens as shopkeepers try to return to normal life

Historic Maraş Bazaar reopens as shopkeepers try to return to normal life
Fire breaks out at Amasra mine during dam removal works

Fire breaks out at Amasra mine during dam removal works
Local association launches campaign for returning to Hatay

Local association launches campaign for returning to Hatay
Mother of quake victims sets up foundation named after her children

Mother of quake victims sets up foundation named after her children
WORLD Germany prepares pomp for Charles IIIs first foreign trip

Germany prepares pomp for Charles III's first foreign trip

Britain's Charles III will arrive in Germany on Wednesday for his first state visit as king, after a planned trip to France was postponed in the face of political protests.

ECONOMY Vietnam growth slows as exports slump

Vietnam growth slows as exports slump

Vietnam’s economic growth slowed in the first quarter of the year as exports slumped due to reduced consumer demand, authorities said yesterday.

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”