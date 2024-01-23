Mean Girls' fetches top spot at N America box office

Mean Girls' fetches top spot at N America box office

LOS ANGELES
Mean Girls fetches top spot at N America box office

The Plastics rule North Shore High once again in Paramount's musical remake of "Mean Girls," which won most popular at the North American box office for the second weekend in a row, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Jan. 21.

The tale of high school survival starring Angourie Rice, Renee Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, Avantika and Bebe Wood topped the box office with an estimated weekend take of $11.7 million.

Tina Fey, the writer behind this and the 2004 original, plays math teacher Ms. Norbury, in a cameo-studded film featuring drop-ins by original lead Lindsay Lohan, as well as Ashley Park who played Gretchen Wieners in the Broadway musical.

With no major new releases to shake things up in the Friday-through-Sunday period, the order of the top five films remained unchanged from the prior weekend.

In second place was Amazon and MGM's action picture "The Beekeeper," at $8.5 million. Jason Statham stars as a former commando seeking vengeance against a criminal group whose cruel scams lead to the suicide of an elderly woman, a friend of his, played by Phylicia Rashad.

Hanging tight in third in its sixth week out was Warner Bros.' "Wonka" at $6.4 million. The fantasy musical, starring Timothee Chalamet as the eccentric chocolate maker, has taken in $187.2 million in North America and $344 million internationally.

Sony rom-com "Anyone But You" placed fourth at $5.4 million. A sleeper hit, the film has just passed the $100 million mark globally, making it the highest-grossing R-rated comedy since "Bridget Jones's Baby" in 2016, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell play two people who meet and instantly connect before being tripped up by a series of crossed signals. And in fifth was "Migration," a family-friendly animation from Universal and Illumination about a goofy family of mallard ducks flying from New England to Jamaica, at $5.3 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" ($3.7 million), "I.S.S." ($3.0 million), "Night Swim" ($2.7 million), "The Boys in the Boat" ($2.5 million) and "Poor Things" ($2.0 million).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Xis corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector
LATEST NEWS

  1. Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector

    Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector

  2. Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

    Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

  3. NATO signs $1.2-billion artillery shell deal

    NATO signs $1.2-billion artillery shell deal

  4. MİT chief visits Iraq to discuss anti-terror cooperation

    MİT chief visits Iraq to discuss anti-terror cooperation

  5. MHP to kick off election campaign on Jan 28

    MHP to kick off election campaign on Jan 28
Recommended
Michael Jackson biopic set for 2025 release

Michael Jackson biopic set for 2025 release
Cult slippers ‘one last score’ for reformed mobster

Cult slippers ‘one last score’ for reformed mobster 
Istanbul Biennial postponed to 2025

Istanbul Biennial postponed to 2025
The Meg shark was actually quite thin, scientists say

'The Meg' shark was actually quite thin, scientists say
South Africa seeks to stop Mandela auction in NY

South Africa seeks to stop Mandela auction in NY
Temple of Athena nears completion

Temple of Athena nears completion
WORLD Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

A single town in Sudan's war-ravaged Darfur region has seen 10,000 to 15,000 people killed since April, with paramilitaries allied with Arab militias potentially committing crimes against humanity there, according to a U.N. report on Jan. 22.
ECONOMY Xis corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi Jinping's crackdown on official corruption has ripped through a secretive missile force, the Communist Party elite, the national football team, and now risks hammering a finance industry already grappling with an economic slowdown.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".