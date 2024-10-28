McDonald’s puts Quarter Pounder back on its menu

McDonald’s puts Quarter Pounder back on its menu

NEW YORK
McDonald’s puts Quarter Pounder back on its menu

McDonald's has said it would start selling its Quarter Pounder hamburgers again, after tests for e.Coli came back clear.

Restaurants in a dozen U.S. states had temporarily pulled the burgers from their menus last week amid an outbreak linked to them saw dozens sent to the hospital and one person die.

A statement from fast-food giant said that no e.Coli was detected in its Quarter Pounder beef patties following tests from the Colorado state Department of Agriculture (CDA).

McDonald's said no more tests were planned by the CDA.

Another suspected source of the outbreak was in the burger's slivered onions.

The company said Sunday that it had suspended the onion supplier in question, a Taylor Farms facility in Colorado Springs, indefinitely.

The 900 stores that received slivered onions from the supplier will sell their Quarter Pounders without the onions.

"The issue appears to be contained to a particular ingredient and geography, and we remain very confident that any contaminated product related to this outbreak has been removed from our supply chain," McDonald's said in a statement.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised those who consumed a Quarter Pounder and developed symptoms of E. coli poisoning -- diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, a fever over 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9°C), and vomiting -- to seek medical attention.

Symptoms typically begin three to four days after exposure, and most individuals recover within five to seven days without treatment. However, some cases can become severe and require hospitalization.

Several alleged victims have sued McDonald's.

McDonalds,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to use all means to end terrorism

Erdoğan vows to use all means to end terrorism
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to use all means to end terrorism

    Erdoğan vows to use all means to end terrorism

  2. Authorities detain over 200 ISIL suspects

    Authorities detain over 200 ISIL suspects

  3. Türkiye marks 101st anniversary of republic with celebrations

    Türkiye marks 101st anniversary of republic with celebrations

  4. Industrial zones to be set up outside quake-prone areas

    Industrial zones to be set up outside quake-prone areas

  5. Egypt seeks stronger tourism partnership with Türkiye

    Egypt seeks stronger tourism partnership with Türkiye
Recommended
Industrial zones to be set up outside quake-prone areas

Industrial zones to be set up outside quake-prone areas
Egypt seeks stronger tourism partnership with Türkiye

Egypt seeks stronger tourism partnership with Türkiye
Volkswagen plans to close at least 3 German plants

Volkswagen plans to close at least 3 German plants
Indonesia blocks iPhone 16 sales over lack of investment

Indonesia blocks iPhone 16 sales over lack of investment
Winemakers in Bekaa Valley in Lebanon wrestling with war

Winemakers in Bekaa Valley in Lebanon wrestling with war
Şimşek to hold talks, attend FII forum in Saudi Arabia

Şimşek to hold talks, attend FII forum in Saudi Arabia
Türkiye positions itself as ‘important commercial hub’ for US firms

Türkiye positions itself as ‘important commercial hub’ for US firms
WORLD Bruised Japan PM scrambles for support

Bruised Japan PM scrambles for support

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling party was reportedly locked in talks to form new alliances on Tuesday after losing its parliamentary majority in an election debacle.
ECONOMY Industrial zones to be set up outside quake-prone areas

Industrial zones to be set up outside quake-prone areas

The government’s 2025 draft budget foresees several actions to protect the country’s industrial infrastructure against earthquakes.
SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿