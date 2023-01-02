McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road

McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road

PARIS
McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road

The daughter of pop megastar Paul McCartney has given an intimate peek into the hallowed halls of Abbey Road, the studio where he and many other music stars recorded masterpieces. 

Mary McCartney directed the new documentary, “If These Walls Could Sing,” which gets a worldwide release on Disney+ on January 6 after premiering in North America in December.       

The London studio gave its name to arguably The Beatles’ most beloved record, 1969’s “Abbey Road”, and it was on the nearby zebra crossing that the Fab Four shot their legendary cover photo.

“I have a personal connection with the studio,” Mary McCartney told AFP. 

“I grew up coming here, we lived nearby.

I have a very funny picture that I love - my mum [Linda McCartney] leading a pony across the zebra crossing.” Inevitably, The Beatles occupy a major part of the 90-minute documentary, since they recorded no less than 190 of their 210 songs there.

But Abbey Road has a long history, established in 1931 by record company EMI. Initially dedicated to classical music, it had cutting edge technology for the time, and was used by composer and conductor Edward Elgar shortly before his death in 1934. 

“So many people come to Abbey Road to the zebra crossing but don’t come inside because it’s a busy working studio, so I wanted to bring the viewer inside,” said McCartney.

The studio became “the bunker” for The Beatles after the hysteria surrounding the group led them to quit touring in 1966, recalls Giles Martin, son of their producer George Martin, in the film. 

Many stars have since sought to tap into the magic of the place, from Elton John and Pink Floyd to Led Zeppelin and Oasis - all of whom feature in the new film.

“Each person tells a different story, different aspects of what makes Abbey Road a whole,” said Mary McCartney. 

Beatles fans have been spoiled recently, with the new documentary coming little over a year after “Get Back” in which director Peter Jackson painstakingly reworked footage of the band writing and rehearsing the album “Let it Be”, including their famous performance on the roof of Abbey Road.

musician,

WORLD Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow
LATEST NEWS

  1. Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

    Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

  2. Türkiye made record export of $254 bln in 2022: Erdoğan

    Türkiye made record export of $254 bln in 2022: Erdoğan

  3. Akar blames Greece for trying to escalate tensions

    Akar blames Greece for trying to escalate tensions

  4. Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

    Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

  5. Shuttle accident kills 6, hurts 5 in Mardin

    Shuttle accident kills 6, hurts 5 in Mardin
Recommended
Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident
Public domain debuts include last Sherlock Holmes work

Public domain debuts include last Sherlock Holmes work
Steven Tyler sued for 1970s sex abuse of minor

Steven Tyler sued for 1970s sex abuse of minor
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, dead from cancer at 45

Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, dead from cancer at 45
Grammy-winning singer Anita Pointer dies at 74

Grammy-winning singer Anita Pointer dies at 74

Stan Lee documentary comes to Disney+

Stan Lee documentary comes to Disney+
WORLD Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

A Ukrainian strike on a complex in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Makiivka killed 63 Russian troops, the Russian defence ministry announced on Monday.

ECONOMY China’s manufacturing activity drops despite lifted Covid restrictions

China’s manufacturing activity drops despite lifted Covid restrictions

China’s manufacturing activity contracted sharply in December for the third month in a row, according to official figures released on Dec. 31, despite Beijing’s loosening of Covid restrictions at the beginning of the month.    
SPORTS World number three Ruud, Kvitova cruise at United Cup

World number three Ruud, Kvitova cruise at United Cup

World number three Casper Ruud cruised past Thiago Monteiro in straight sets but it was in vain as Norway crashed in their mixed teams United Cup tie against Brazil in Brisbane on Jan. 1.