Mastermind of Ponzi scheme game sent to court for arrest

  • July 07 2021 14:37:00

Mastermind of Ponzi scheme game sent to court for arrest

ISTANBUL
Mastermind of Ponzi scheme game sent to court for arrest

Mehmet Aydın, the mastermind of the Çiftlik Bank (Farm Bank) Ponzi scheme game, was sent to court on July 7 for his arrest after his testimony was taken by Istanbul police.

Aydın, who surrendered to the Turkish Embassy in Sao Paulo on July 1 after being on the run for three years, was brought to Turkey from Brazil in handcuffs and in the company of police officers and was detained at the Istanbul Airport as soon as he landed.

A special police team equipped with 60 pages of prepared questions participated in his interrogation, asking him first about the fate of the remaining 322 million Turkish Liras ($37.1 million) from the money he collected from the victims.

Aydın was then asked why he transferred the money he collected to Turkish Cyprus and why he appointed unqualified people, such as his former bodyguard, who was inexperienced, to the top management of his company.

He was also asked to explain the people he assisted while he was hiding out, including details of his contacts in Uruguay and Brazil.

Aydın is accused of several crimes, including “establishing a criminal organization” and “fraud” and faces up to 75,260 years in prison.

Aydın, who was 26 years old at the time, created an online scheme in 2016 inspired by a social media game, FarmVille, and collected over 1.1 billion liras (around $131 million) from more than 132,000 people and fled the country in 2018.

The prosecutor’s office prepared an indictment against 48 suspects, including Aydın, as part of the investigation conducted against the founders and managers of the Farm Bank.

TURKEY Mastermind of Ponzi scheme game sent to court for arrest

Mastermind of Ponzi scheme game sent to court for arrest
MOST POPULAR

  1. Family tours Turkey in caravan

    Family tours Turkey in caravan

  2. Turkey urges EU to take responsibility for refugees

    Turkey urges EU to take responsibility for refugees

  3. Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

    Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

  4. Health minister calls on authorities to ramp up vaccination drive

    Health minister calls on authorities to ramp up vaccination drive

  5. Mucilage density decreases in Marmara Sea thanks to cleanup efforts

    Mucilage density decreases in Marmara Sea thanks to cleanup efforts
Recommended
İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t over privatization moves

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t over privatization moves
Turkey sees sharp decline in virus cases thanks to vaccine drive

Turkey sees sharp decline in virus cases thanks to vaccine drive
Ankara ready to host Ukraine reform conference: FM Çavuşoğlu

Ankara ready to host Ukraine reform conference: FM Çavuşoğlu
Police chiefs reshuffled with presidential decree

Police chiefs reshuffled with presidential decree
Court releases ex-HDP MP Gergerlioğlu

Court releases ex-HDP MP Gergerlioğlu
Turkey urges EU to take responsibility for refugees

Turkey urges EU to take responsibility for refugees
WORLD Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home

Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country's interim prime minister said in a statement on July 7.

ECONOMY Renewable projects in Turkey to create 110,000 new jobs

Renewable projects in Turkey to create 110,000 new jobs

A visible pipeline of 238 renewable projects in Turkey is expected to generate 9.2 gigawatts of capacity and 110,000 new jobs, according to a new report from Ernst & Young prepared with the support of the European Climate Foundation on July 7.

SPORTS Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

Turkish swimmer Derin Toparlak made history by bagging the gold medal in the men's 1,500 meters from the CMAS Finswimming Senior World Championships.