Marmaris exempts elderly foreign tourists from curfew

  • July 12 2020 14:31:00

Marmaris exempts elderly foreign tourists from curfew

MUĞLA
Marmaris exempts elderly foreign tourists from curfew

Officials in the holiday resort town of Marmaris in the Aegean province of Muğla have decided to exempt elderly foreign visitors aged 65 and over from a curfew, a nationwide measure for elderly citizens the government introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The local public health assembly took a decision to ease the restrictions on the movements of elderly foreign tourists in the town, the district governor’s office in Marmaris said in a statement.

“Members of the assembly unanimously voted to exempt elderly foreign nationals, who are in Marmaris for vacation, during their holiday in the town,” the statement added.

Turkey’s elderly citizens are allowed to venture outside between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. every day as part of the country’s anti-virus precautions.

Muğla is a favorite holiday destination among British, Russian, Ukrainian and German holidaymakers. Last year, more than 1 million vacationers from the U.K. visited the province, while over 500,000 Russians spent their holiday there.

The country has launched a healthy tourism certification program to ensure a safe stay for local and international tourists.

Turkey has been easing many restrictions introduced in the wake of the outbreak as it made progress in the fight against COVID-19.

In June, the country’s elderly citizens aged 65 years and over were allowed to travel for tourism purposes with a permission obtained from relevant authorities.

The elderly people are able to seek travel permission for up to six people, including their spouse, siblings, and their immediate family members.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hagia Sophia icons to be preserved: Presidential spokesperson

    Hagia Sophia icons to be preserved: Presidential spokesperson

  2. 10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation

    10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation

  3. Libya cease-fire hinges on Haftar withdrawal: Turkish FM

    Libya cease-fire hinges on Haftar withdrawal: Turkish FM

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Mercenaries should be removed from Libya, says Erdoğan

    Mercenaries should be removed from Libya, says Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey targets quicker response to forest fires

Turkey targets quicker response to forest fires
Tender allowing wild mountain goat hunting canceled after reactions

Tender allowing wild mountain goat hunting canceled after reactions
Deaths from drugs decline in Turkey: Report

Deaths from drugs decline in Turkey: Report
Turkish forces neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish forces 'neutralize' 2 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Mercenaries should be removed from Libya, says Erdoğan

Mercenaries should be removed from Libya, says Erdoğan
Libya cease-fire hinges on Haftar withdrawal: Turkish FM

Libya cease-fire hinges on Haftar withdrawal: Turkish FM
WORLD Mali president tries to calm unrest with court dissolution

Mali president tries to calm unrest with court dissolution

Mali's embattled president announced the dissolution of the constitutional court in an attempt to calm the major civil unrest gripping the vulnerable African country, as more opposition leaders were arrested.    
ECONOMY Number of short-term allowance seekers down 961,000 in June: Data

Number of short-term allowance seekers down 961,000 in June: Data

As Turkey’s economic activity boomed with reopening in June, the amount of monthly short-term allowances decreased 43 percent, the unemployment fund’s data shows
SPORTS Isolation works for individual sports’ athletes: Federation chair

Isolation works for individual sports’ athletes: Federation chair

Turkish Sport for All Federation Chairman Yasin Bölükbaşı has said that isolation has shown a negative impact on group sports like football, basketball, etc., but has reported positive effects on athletes playing individual sports like wrestling, gymnastics, etc.