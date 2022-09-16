Marmara region warming up as new heat wave arrives

ISTANBUL

A new heat wave has gripped Türkiye and will affect the Marmara region the most, where the temperatures are likely to rise by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius, warns meteorologists.

According to the Directorate General of Meteorology’s report, the temperatures in Marmara Region will increase by 6 to 10 degrees, which is above the seasonal normal.

While experts stated the temperature in Istanbul would rise to 31-32 C, reaching the highest temperature in the region, it is expected to reach 35-37C in Edirne.

As per the estimates, the temperatures is like to hover around 31-33C in Kırklareli, 37-41C in Kocaeli and Sakarya and 33-35C in Yalova, while the temperatures in Tekirdağ could reach up to 30-33C.

According to the Istanbul Regional Forecasting and Early Warning Center, the rising temperatures will affect the Marmara region starting Sept. 16 and last until Sept. 19.