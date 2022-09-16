Marmara region warming up as new heat wave arrives

Marmara region warming up as new heat wave arrives

ISTANBUL
Marmara region warming up as new heat wave arrives

A new heat wave has gripped Türkiye and will affect the Marmara region the most, where the temperatures are likely to rise by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius, warns meteorologists.

According to the Directorate General of Meteorology’s report, the temperatures in Marmara Region will increase by 6 to 10 degrees, which is above the seasonal normal.

While experts stated the temperature in Istanbul would rise to 31-32 C, reaching the highest temperature in the region, it is expected to reach 35-37C in Edirne.

As per the estimates, the temperatures is like to hover around 31-33C in Kırklareli, 37-41C in Kocaeli and Sakarya and 33-35C in Yalova, while the temperatures in Tekirdağ could reach up to 30-33C.

According to the Istanbul Regional Forecasting and Early Warning Center, the rising temperatures will affect the Marmara region starting Sept. 16 and last until Sept. 19.

Weather, heatwave,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye warns Greece of ‘Asia Minor Catastrophe’ campaign

Türkiye warns Greece of ‘Asia Minor Catastrophe’ campaign
MOST POPULAR

  1. Fuel prices jump in Kenya after subsidies cut

    Fuel prices jump in Kenya after subsidies cut

  2. OTOKAR to provide 90 buses to Czech Republic

    OTOKAR to provide 90 buses to Czech Republic

  3. Marmara region warming up as new heat wave arrives

    Marmara region warming up as new heat wave arrives

  4. Contemporary Istanbul to host leading galleries, artists

    Contemporary Istanbul to host leading galleries, artists

  5. Erdoğan urges end to war in Ukraine ’as soon as possible’

    Erdoğan urges end to war in Ukraine ’as soon as possible’
Recommended
Türkiye warns Greece of ‘Asia Minor Catastrophe’ campaign

Türkiye warns Greece of ‘Asia Minor Catastrophe’ campaign
Türkiye-US hold Strategic Mechanism Dialogue meeting

Türkiye-US hold Strategic Mechanism Dialogue meeting
Gülşen cancels concerts after row over remarks on religious schools

Gülşen cancels concerts after row over remarks on religious schools
Woman invents ‘assistant glasses’ for visually impaired

Woman invents ‘assistant glasses’ for visually impaired
The Guardian lists best 10 novels about Türkiye

The Guardian lists best 10 novels about Türkiye
Fortune-telling cafes against law, says expert

Fortune-telling cafes against law, says expert
WORLD US judge appoints ’special master’ in Trump document case

US judge appoints ’special master’ in Trump document case

A US judge on Thursday named an independent arbiter to sort through thousands of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Florida estate and determine if any of them are protected by executive privilege.
ECONOMY EBRD supports green, low carbon investments in Türkiye

EBRD supports green, low carbon investments in Türkiye

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is extending up to €50 million in financing to Yapı Kredi Leasing to expand financing opportunities for borrowers committed to green investments and mitigating climate risks.
SPORTS Female wrestler becomes world champion second time

Female wrestler becomes world champion second time

Turkish female wrestler Yasemin Adar Yiğit has gained her second world championship in her career after defeating her Egyptian opponent Samar Amer İbrahim Hamza in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.