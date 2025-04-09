Maritime Trade History Museum Draws public interest

AYDIN

The Kuşadası Maritime Trade History Museum, Türkiye’s first museum focused on maritime trade history, has been drawing significant public interest since its inauguration.

The museum is part of the “city of museums” initiative launched by Kuşadası Mayor Ömer Günel.

Located within the Güvercinada Castle, which is on UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites, the museum has become a popular stop for cruise ship passengers as well as domestic and international day-trippers visiting the city.

Opened by the Kuşadası Municipality in the end of 2024, the museum welcomed a total of 20,858 visitors in just three and a half months. During the nine-day Ramadan holiday, it hosted 6,937 people, including 207 residents holding the Adalı Card.

The museum showcases a wide array of maritime-related objects, historical trade items from various periods of maritime commerce, fishing tools, coins, seals and tickets. Its rich and diverse collection, combined with its stunning location and view, leaves a lasting impression on both local and international visitors.

Established through a protocol signed between Mayor Günel and collector Haluk Perk, the museum consists of several sections, including marine life, fishing, commercial goods, amphorae, hand scales and weights, pocket balances and coins.

Spanning a historical timeline from the Roman period to the Ottoman Empire, the museum’s exhibits are displayed in chronological order within thematic showcases. The hand scales and weights collection is recognized as the most extensive of its kind in the world.