Marine teams discover 1,700-year-old shipwreck

Marine teams discover 1,700-year-old shipwreck

YALOVA
Marine teams discover 1,700-year-old shipwreck

Marine police teams have discovered a sunken ship believed to be around 1,700 years old off the coast of the northwestern province of Yalova while they were engaged in diving practice.

A study was initiated in the region under the scientific coordination of Associate Professor Dr. Serkan Gündüz, the head of the Department of Underwater Archaeology at Bursa Uludağ University, and under the direction of the Yalova Museum Directorate.

Underwater investigations were also carried out with the participation of experts from the Kocaeli Cultural Heritage Regional Conservation Board and divers from the Marine Police.

In the works carried out in the area, several amphoras were discovered at 10 different points 12 meters under the water, which were generally used to store fish, oil, olives and dry food, as well as pieces of wood and ballast stones used in ships.

It was stated that the amphorae were used extensively in trade between the ninth and 13th centuries A.D.

Historical artifacts recovered from the shipwreck, which is estimated to be 1,700 years old, were brought to Yalova Police Marine Port Branch Directorate.

Yalova Police Sea Port Branch Manager Gökhan Çağlardere stated they had previously encountered various objects during diver training in this region.

“During the last diver training we made a month ago, our divers saw some objects and expressed their suspicions about a shipwreck there. Later, when we all dived together, we encountered an underwater structure. We then notified the relevant institutions.”

Speaking to local media, Yalova Governor Hülya Kaya stated that this discovery was very important for the history of Yalova and thanked marine police teams and professors who carried out the scientific research process.

“We support such studies wholeheartedly since the work done here will shed light on the region’s history,” the governor said.

ARTS & LIFE Kerry Washington shouts for solidarity at Hollywood strike

Kerry Washington shouts for solidarity at Hollywood strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kerry Washington shouts for solidarity at Hollywood strike

    Kerry Washington shouts for solidarity at Hollywood strike

  2. Rare spotless giraffe is born at Tennessee zoo

    Rare spotless giraffe is born at Tennessee zoo

  3. Big tech to face full force of new EU law

    Big tech to face full force of new EU law

  4. UK top bosses earn 118 times pay of workers: study

    UK top bosses earn 118 times pay of workers: study

  5. Minister confirms timely start of education in quake zone

    Minister confirms timely start of education in quake zone
Recommended
‘Drivers heart attack’ causes deadly Yozgat bus crash

‘Driver's heart attack’ causes deadly Yozgat bus crash
Ancient water cistern in Harput Castle to be promoted

Ancient water cistern in Harput Castle to be promoted
Local barbers revolt in southern city over foreign competition

Local barbers revolt in southern city over foreign competition
New canal to boost agriculture in southeast

New canal to boost agriculture in southeast
İzmir’s Natural History Museum ‘connects visitors with science’

İzmir’s Natural History Museum ‘connects visitors with science’
Child abuse allegation sparks outrage in southeastern city

Child abuse allegation sparks outrage in southeastern city
WORLD Wagner chief on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russian agencies

Wagner chief on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russian agencies

The head of the Wagner group that in June attempted to topple Russia's military leadership was on the passengers list of a plane that crashed Wednesday, Russian news agencies said.

ECONOMY Big tech to face full force of new EU law

Big tech to face full force of new EU law

The world's biggest digital companies will have nowhere to hide starting on Aug. 25, when the toughest EU rules on online content since social media first burst onto the scene enter into force.

SPORTS 35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

Istanbul has served as the venue for the 35th time for the Bosphorus cross-continental swimming event, which witnessed more than 2,600 competitors from more than 70 nations.