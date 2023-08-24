Marine teams discover 1,700-year-old shipwreck

YALOVA

Marine police teams have discovered a sunken ship believed to be around 1,700 years old off the coast of the northwestern province of Yalova while they were engaged in diving practice.

A study was initiated in the region under the scientific coordination of Associate Professor Dr. Serkan Gündüz, the head of the Department of Underwater Archaeology at Bursa Uludağ University, and under the direction of the Yalova Museum Directorate.

Underwater investigations were also carried out with the participation of experts from the Kocaeli Cultural Heritage Regional Conservation Board and divers from the Marine Police.

In the works carried out in the area, several amphoras were discovered at 10 different points 12 meters under the water, which were generally used to store fish, oil, olives and dry food, as well as pieces of wood and ballast stones used in ships.

It was stated that the amphorae were used extensively in trade between the ninth and 13th centuries A.D.

Historical artifacts recovered from the shipwreck, which is estimated to be 1,700 years old, were brought to Yalova Police Marine Port Branch Directorate.

Yalova Police Sea Port Branch Manager Gökhan Çağlardere stated they had previously encountered various objects during diver training in this region.

“During the last diver training we made a month ago, our divers saw some objects and expressed their suspicions about a shipwreck there. Later, when we all dived together, we encountered an underwater structure. We then notified the relevant institutions.”

Speaking to local media, Yalova Governor Hülya Kaya stated that this discovery was very important for the history of Yalova and thanked marine police teams and professors who carried out the scientific research process.

“We support such studies wholeheartedly since the work done here will shed light on the region’s history,” the governor said.