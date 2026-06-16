Marine life returns to İzmit Bay as massive cleanup hits 70 pct: Minister

KOCAELİ

More than 70 percent of the ambitious seabed restoration project in Türkiye’s northwestern İzmit Bay has been completed, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum announced after inspecting the underwater cleanup site through a dive operation.

The inspection followed the completion of the second phase of a seabed cleaning project, launched in 2022 under the Marmara Sea Action Plan in cooperation with Kocaeli Municipality. The initiative was introduced in the aftermath of the severe mucilage outbreak that affected the Marmara Sea and is regarded by authorities as one of the largest environmental restoration efforts of its kind.

Speaking to reporters after the dive, Kurum said visible ecological recovery is already underway. “Today, with great satisfaction, we saw that seagrass, starfish, sea cucumbers and the local ecosystem are coming back to life on the seabed,” he said. “The sea has begun to breathe again.”

According to the minister, 2.4 million cubic meters of seabed sludge have been removed and disposed of during the first two phases of the project. The overall target is 3.8 million cubic meters, meaning that “around 70 percent of the project has now been completed,” he noted.

Kurum said the environmental improvements are already becoming apparent, with marine species not previously observed in the area beginning to return, adding that residents would increasingly benefit from cleaner shorelines and improved environmental conditions along the bay.

Describing the initiative as “the world’s largest environmental and nature conservation project,” Kurum said it was driven by a commitment to protect the Marmara Sea for future generations. He also highlighted the support of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and First Lady Emine Erdoğan for marine conservation efforts.

The minister said the government intends to showcase similar environmental initiatives during Türkiye’s presidency of COP31, the upcoming United Nations climate conference, where representatives from 196 countries are expected to participate.

“The world will see Türkiye’s environmental protection projects and how the country is taking a leadership role in this field,” he said, highlighting Türkiye’s action agenda, which includes commitments ranging from zero waste and the circular economy to green industry and resilient cities, in line with the country’s 2053 net-zero emissions target.

Kurum also announced that cleanup efforts would be expanded to the Aegean coast, particularly the Gulf of Fethiye. Two additional dredging vessels have been added to the ministry’s fleet and seabed cleaning operations are set to begin there.

Calling on municipalities across the Marmara region to fulfill their environmental commitments, Kurum stressed the need for advanced wastewater treatment systems and stronger waste management practices.