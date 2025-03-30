March consumer price inflation seen at 2.9 percent

ISTANBUL
Economists estimate that consumer prices increased by 2.87 percent in March compared to the previous month, according to a survey by state-run Anadolu Agency.

Economists’ estimates for the March inflation are in the range of 2.15 percent and 3.20 percent.

If expectations for March materialize, the annual inflation rate, which was 39.05 percent in the previous month, will decrease to 38.66 percent, according to the survey.

Economists' inflation expectation for the end of 2025 is 30.62 percent.

In January, the month inflation rate came in at 5.03 percent, exceeding the expectations for an increase of 4.29 percent.

Last month, consumer prices advanced 2.27 percent against the market forecast of 2.97 percent.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will unveil the March inflation data on April 3.

In February, the Central Bank raised its inflation forecast from a previous 21 percent to 24 percent, while keeping its 2026 forecast unchanged at 12 percent.

In the wake of the recent volatility in the financial markets, the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee held an unscheduled meeting on March 20.

Assessing the risks from these developments, the bank took measures to support the tight monetary stance.

Accordingly, it raises the overnight lending rate to 46 percent while introducing the Turkish Lira and FX liquidity measures to limit market volatility.

 

