Manuscript collection now accessible online

Manuscript collection now accessible online

ISTANBUL
Manuscript collection now accessible online

The manuscript collection of the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts (TIEM), which has a significant place among manuscript archives in Türkiye, has been digitized and is now accessible to the public.

Catalog data and complete digital versions of the manuscripts have been made available to researchers on the website “yek.gov.tr” by the Turkish Manuscripts Institution (TÜYEK).

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, TÜYEK President Coşkun Yılmaz stated that the institution is among the world’s leading in the field of manuscript studies thanks to its staff structure, conservation units and digitization works.

“A catalog provides the essential details that identify a manuscript, including its title, identity, pagination, all the basic information a scholar needs. Without a catalog, digitization remains incomplete, because the identity of the manuscript is not fully known. Cataloging requires long hours of work, time and high-level expertise. TÜYEK is equipped with around 100 manuscript specialists and 80 book restorers who are capable of identifying both the content and technical features of these works with great accuracy,” he said.

Professor Bilgin Aydın, head of the Department of Information and Records Management at Istanbul Medeniyet University, explained the importance of Qurans in the manuscript tradition of Islamic civilization:

“Among the most historically valuable Qurans are those held in this collection, including manuscripts attributed to the first century of the Hijri calendar, such as those of Caliphs Uthman and Ali. The collection also includes works by the most renowned calligraphers and founders of calligraphic schools in Islamic history. This project allows us to examine not only Qurans but also some of the most important illustrated manuscripts in Islamic history. It includes rare works from the Mamluk, Ilkhanid, Seljuk and Ottoman periods, making it one of the richest collections of its kind.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Municipal ofiicials detained in new wave of Istanbul corruption probe

Municipal ofiicials detained in new wave of Istanbul corruption probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Municipal ofiicials detained in new wave of Istanbul corruption probe

    Municipal ofiicials detained in new wave of Istanbul corruption probe

  2. Rescue operations underway after Nigeria flooding kills at least 150

    Rescue operations underway after Nigeria flooding kills at least 150

  3. Dua Lipa, public figures urge UK to end Israel arms sales

    Dua Lipa, public figures urge UK to end Israel arms sales

  4. Exhibition brings Islamic civilization’s scientific past to present

    Exhibition brings Islamic civilization’s scientific past to present

  5. Historic mosaic in ancient city undergoes restoration

    Historic mosaic in ancient city undergoes restoration
Recommended
Dua Lipa, public figures urge UK to end Israel arms sales

Dua Lipa, public figures urge UK to end Israel arms sales
Exhibition brings Islamic civilization’s scientific past to present

Exhibition brings Islamic civilization’s scientific past to present
Historic mosaic in ancient city undergoes restoration

Historic mosaic in ancient city undergoes restoration
Earthquake-damaged Şanlıurfa museum set to reopen within a year

Earthquake-damaged Şanlıurfa museum set to reopen within a year
Flavor becomes Dubai’s new signature

Flavor becomes Dubai’s new signature
Ancient migration route in Antalya draws history-minded nature lovers

Ancient migration route in Antalya draws history-minded nature lovers
Presidential Symphony Orchestra wraps up season

Presidential Symphony Orchestra wraps up season
WORLD Rescue operations underway after Nigeria flooding kills at least 150

Rescue operations underway after Nigeria flooding kills at least 150

Flash flooding earlier this week in central Nigeria killed more than 150 people, a local disaster response spokesman told AFP on Saturday, while displacing 3,000, levelling more than 250 homes and washing away two bridges.
ECONOMY Trump says will double steel, aluminum tariffs to 50 percent

Trump says will double steel, aluminum tariffs to 50 percent

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he would double steel and aluminum import tariffs to 50 percent from next week, the latest salvo in his trade wars aimed at protecting domestic industries.
SPORTS Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted a new ceasefire proposal for Gaza put forward by U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, according to the Israeli media.

﻿