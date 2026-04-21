Manufacturing capacity utilization rate at 73.8 percent in April

ISTANBUL

The non-seasonally adjusted capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the manufacturing industry increased by 0.5 percentage points month-on-month to 73.8 percent in April, according to data released by the Central Bank on April 21.

The seasonally adjusted capacity utilization rate across the manufacturing industry remained unchanged at 74 percent, the bank said.

Separate data from the Central Bank also showed on April 21 that the seasonally adjusted Real Sector Confidence Index declined by 1.4 points month-on-month to 98.6 in April.

Assessments regarding fixed capital investment expenditure and the current total amount of orders had a positive impact on the index. Assessments concerning the total amount of orders over the past three months affected the index negatively.

Assessments of the general business outlook also weighed on the index. Evaluations of export order volumes for the next three months contributed to the decline. Expectations for production volumes over the same period also dampened business sentiment. Assessments of current finished goods stocks and total employment expectations for the next three months similarly exerted downward pressure on the index.

The non-seasonally adjusted confidence Index fell by 0.4 points compared to the previous month to 100.6 in April.